IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 67% off a stationary bike, activewear and more

  • Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam

    07:35

  • Watch: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot to win $100,000 grand prize

    00:39

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    Bob Saget’s wife shares emotional message 2 years after his death

    02:36

  • Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display

    04:02

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

    04:51

  • Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall

    02:04

  • Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case

    02:30

  • Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

    03:42

  • A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans

    03:26

  • Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs

    03:54

  • Driver who was trapped in truck for 6 days is reunited with rescuers

    00:49

  • Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone

    03:21

  • Man who lunged at Las Vegas judge sentenced for original felony

    00:32

  • Explosion at Texas hotel leaves more than 20 people injured

    01:53

  • Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?

    04:50

  • Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue

    02:57

  • US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign

    02:22

  • Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case

    01:50

Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast

00:32

Viewers watched a frightening scene unfold when masked gunmen stormed a TV station in Ecuador during a live news broadcast and claimed to have bombs. The police surrounded the building and arrested 13 suspects.Jan. 10, 2024

  • Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam

    07:35

  • Watch: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot to win $100,000 grand prize

    00:39

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    Bob Saget’s wife shares emotional message 2 years after his death

    02:36

  • Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display

    04:02

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

    04:51

  • Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall

    02:04

  • Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case

    02:30

  • Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

    03:42

  • A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans

    03:26

  • Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs

    03:54

  • Driver who was trapped in truck for 6 days is reunited with rescuers

    00:49

  • Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone

    03:21

  • Man who lunged at Las Vegas judge sentenced for original felony

    00:32

  • Explosion at Texas hotel leaves more than 20 people injured

    01:53

  • Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?

    04:50

  • Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue

    02:57

  • US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign

    02:22

  • Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case

    01:50

Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall

Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case

Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display

Bob Saget’s wife shares emotional message 2 years after his death

Try this mongolian beef bowl recipe that’s better than takeout!

Kurt and Wyatt Russell talk ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’

Tina Fey talks ‘Mean Girls,’ says she was a ‘dork’ in high school

‘Star Wars’ announces ‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ movie in the works

Bring a taste of France to your kitchen with this halibut recipe

The right way to harness the power of manifestation

Tidy up your home for the New Year with these organization tips

Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs

Try these stretches to alleviate common aches and pains

Everything you need to prepare for the 100-mile walking challenge

Achieve deeper happiness by leading a ‘quiet life’

Rob Gronkowski talks NFL playoffs, Bill Belichick, new Frito-Lay ad

How to reach your 2024 financial goals

Add superfoods to your diet with these 3 easy recipes

See Hoda & Jenna compete in trivia game of ‘Categories’

Christopher Briney reveals he almost didn’t audition for ‘Mean Girls’

Stars of 'Lift' talk about their action-packed comedy

Halle Bailey, Ariana Grande and more: Get all the Hollywood scoop!

Author Brianna Wiest talks her latest book, ‘The Pivot Year’

Mel B talks upcoming wedding, ‘AGT,’ new Spice Girls music, more

‘Mean Girls’ plastics talk upcoming film, bonding off screen, more

See iconic looks from the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes

Caught on cam: See the major smooches at 2024 Golden Globes!

What do the stars have in store for 2024?

Shop discounts on activewear, exercise bikes, tech and more

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Try this mongolian beef bowl recipe that’s better than takeout!

Bring a taste of France to your kitchen with this halibut recipe

Add superfoods to your diet with these 3 easy recipes

Tarragon thyme chicken thighs and quinoa: Get the recipe!

Winter green salad and mushroom polenta: Get the recipes!

Transform pizza and cheeseburgers into healthy family meals

One-pot turmeric chicken and stuffed cabbage: Get the recipes!

Mocktail recipes to keep you on track for Dry January

2024 food trends: What will be in your glass and on your plate

Start your new year strong with a salad packed with superfoods