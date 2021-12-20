IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Annual Toy Drive is going virtual — here's what you need to know

  • Now Playing

    Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and more

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas

    03:54

  • Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

    02:45

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Last-Minute Gifts

    25:03

  • There’s still time! Last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

    04:34

  • Cozy holiday styles for kids: Christmas sweater, fur vest, more

    04:04

  • Last-minute fashion and beauty gifts: Makeup brush set, styling iron, more

    03:16

  • Gifts for the helpers in your life: Lunchtime Crock-Pots and more

    03:15

  • Holiday gifts for under $25: Tea towels, sleeping headphones, more

    04:00

  • Good Housekeeping gift guide: Wine chiller, Pisa bracelets, more

    04:20

  • Last-minute gifts for the home: Telescope, digital photo frame, more

    05:28

  • How to get fashions from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot for less

    03:43

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

  • From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

    05:37

  • Snatch up these stocking stuffer gifts: lip gloss, facial globes, and more

    05:10

  • Best books to give this holiday season

    04:59

  • ‘Shop TODAY’: Gifts We Love

    25:03

  • Beauty and grooming gifts: fragrances, lip kits, and more

    05:20

  • Top products for holiday hosting: Dinnerware, s’mores maker, more

    05:11

  • Holiday gifts for guys: Backpacks, slip-on sneakers, earbuds, more

    04:36

TODAY

Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and more

04:42

Style expert Jasmine Snow joins TODAY with last-minute looks and accessories for holiday parties, including a new velvet version of the little black dress, a Zara sequin midi skirt paired with a turtleneck sweater, a sparkly jumpsuit and more.Dec. 20, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and more

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas

    03:54

  • Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

    02:45

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Last-Minute Gifts

    25:03

  • There’s still time! Last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

    04:34

  • Cozy holiday styles for kids: Christmas sweater, fur vest, more

    04:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All