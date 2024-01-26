King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate procedure

Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation
King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday for a scheduled “corrective” procedure for an enlarged prostate. It’s the same hospital where Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is recovering from her abdominal surgery.Jan. 26, 2024
