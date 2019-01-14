Kidnap survivor Elizabeth Smart on Jayme Closs’ road to recovery 05:15 copied!

Kidnapping survivor and child safety activist Elizabeth Smart speaks out on the news that missing Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs was found alive. Smart said the coming months will be a “sacred time” for Closs. “Rebuilding that foundation is going to be of prime importance. Rebuilding those relationships with her family,” she said.

