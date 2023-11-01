Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research
06:16
Katie Couric and Jean Trebek join TODAY and share their new partnership with Stand Up To Cancer to launch the Alex Trebek Fund to help find better screenings and treatments for the disease.Nov. 1, 2023