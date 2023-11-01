IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A luxurious lip mask, comfortable joggers and more Amazon fall bestsellers — starting at $12

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Nov. 1, 2023

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    ‘General Hospital’ star Tyler Christopher dies at 50

    00:32

  • Delta pilot indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot plane's captain

    01:55

  • FBI returns to Idaho murder house to build physical model for trial

    02:13

  • ‘Friends’ creators speak out on Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Utter shock’

    07:20

  • Winter weather arrives early with snow covering parts of US

    03:28

  • Highland Wildfire in California forces 4,000 to evacuate

    00:22

  • Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial

    02:35

  • Get a first look at the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    00:38

  • Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine

    01:24

  • FBI director warns about extremists in US amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:22

  • Israeli airstrike hits refugee camp in Gaza

    02:10

  • 'Friends' creators share last conversation with Matthew Perry

    00:27

  • Learn the true tale behind ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’

    04:14

  • See the new treats candy stores are creating to wow customers

    03:59

  • See TODAY’s costumes for the 2023 Halloween extravaganza

    10:56

  • ‘Friends’ cast speaks out for first time since Matthew Perry’s death

    02:31

  • Evacuations ordered as California fire spreads to 12,000 acres

    00:28

  • SAG-AFTRA negotiations to resume as strike reaches 110th day

    00:25

Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research

06:16

Katie Couric and Jean Trebek join TODAY and share their new partnership with Stand Up To Cancer to launch the Alex Trebek Fund to help find better screenings and treatments for the disease.Nov. 1, 2023

Alex Trebek’s wife Jean continues to honor his legacy three years after death

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Nov. 1, 2023

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    ‘General Hospital’ star Tyler Christopher dies at 50

    00:32

  • Delta pilot indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot plane's captain

    01:55

  • FBI returns to Idaho murder house to build physical model for trial

    02:13

  • ‘Friends’ creators speak out on Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Utter shock’

    07:20

  • Winter weather arrives early with snow covering parts of US

    03:28

  • Highland Wildfire in California forces 4,000 to evacuate

    00:22

  • Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial

    02:35

  • Get a first look at the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    00:38

  • Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine

    01:24

  • FBI director warns about extremists in US amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:22

  • Israeli airstrike hits refugee camp in Gaza

    02:10

  • 'Friends' creators share last conversation with Matthew Perry

    00:27

  • Learn the true tale behind ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’

    04:14

  • See the new treats candy stores are creating to wow customers

    03:59

  • See TODAY’s costumes for the 2023 Halloween extravaganza

    10:56

  • ‘Friends’ cast speaks out for first time since Matthew Perry’s death

    02:31

  • Evacuations ordered as California fire spreads to 12,000 acres

    00:28

  • SAG-AFTRA negotiations to resume as strike reaches 110th day

    00:25

LeVar Burton talks new podcast ‘Sound Detectives’

6 key numbers every man should know about his health

Check out Starbucks' 2023 holiday drinks and cup design

Chaka Khan talks Musical Excellence Award, new fragrance, more

TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Nov. 1, 2023

Fashion, beauty and home improvement: Shop these top fall items

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny talk new film ‘What Happens Later’

Shake Shack is serving new holiday milkshakes inspired by 'Trolls'

Seth Meyers says Taylor Swift wrote perfect ‘SNL’ monologue at 19

Cher to perform at 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Author Jeff Kinney shares books for fall, draws TODAY hosts

LeVar Burton talks new podcast ‘Sound Detectives’

Check out Starbucks' 2023 holiday drinks and cup design

Chaka Khan talks Musical Excellence Award, new fragrance, more

4 easy-to-make, spooky bites for your Halloween gathering

Try this '80s inspired workout with a modern twist

Learn the true tale behind ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’

TODAY plays music-themed game of Pictionary for Halloween

Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine

6 spooky movies and shows to watch this Halloween

Jenna's 10-year-old daughter spends 1st Halloween with friends

'70s Halloween costume ideas: Rocky, Jackson 5, and more!

Hoda & Jenna compete in ’70s game show ‘Password’ for Halloween

See Hoda & Jenna trick-or-treat with some favorite ‘70s icons

Pineapple chicken surprise: Get Elizabeth Heiskell’s recipe!

Check out the hottest celebrity costumes from Halloween 2023

See Hoda and Jenna dressed as Sonny and Cher for Halloween

See the chills and thrills at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Tips to get motivated in the morning during the colder months

How a mother and daughter helped each other beat breast cancer

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Pineapple chicken surprise: Get Elizabeth Heiskell’s recipe!

4 easy-to-make, spooky bites for your Halloween gathering

Food becomes therapy at Maine restaurant The Lost Kitchen

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Chicago-style beef sandwiches, beer-braised tacos: Get the recipes

Try these Halloween-themed drinks and treats for a spooky party

How to get 3 easy weeknight meals from 1 rotisserie chicken

Try this simple recipe for a Southern spin on peppery steak Diane

Try this crispy chicken cutlet with a savory woodland salad

Ree Drummond shares 2 oven-baked pasta recipes