First woman to lead US Navy reflects on her career milestones
06:28
Macron proposes truce between Russia, Ukraine during Olympics
01:46
Second human case of bird flu linked to dairy cows in Michigan
00:22
Fast food wars heat up with menu meal deals coming in hot
02:17
DOJ reportedly to announce antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation
02:36
Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump in 2024 election
00:49
Hunter Biden’s tax trial postponed until September
00:19
Uvalde families reach $2M settlement with city, will sue police
02:16
Justice Alito under fire for ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag flown at home
02:09
Downed power lines disrupt Amtrak from NYC to Washington
02:14
Now Playing
Violent tornadoes cause concert stage in Mexico to collapse
03:24
UP NEXT
Memorial Day sales kick off early: Where to find the best savings
03:24
Caitlin Clark signs historic endorsement deal with Wilson
00:17
How to swim safely and what to do in an emergency
03:13
TODAY’s Craig Melvin celebrates graduate from his alma mater
05:54
Ohio school district bans cellphones — and sees positive results
05:54
2 suspects arrested in minibike gang attack on actor Ian Ziering
00:29
Giuliani pleads not guilty in alleged plot to overturn 2020 election
00:31
Boy who missed kindergarten graduation gets in-flight ceremony!
00:57
Kate Middleton won’t return to duties until doctors give ‘green light’
01:39
Violent tornadoes cause concert stage in Mexico to collapse
03:24
Copied
Copied
The South was battered by another round of powerful storms and tornadoes — even causing a deadly stage collapse in Mexico. Meanwhile, cleanup is underway in Iowa after a deadly twister ripped through the state. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports and TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.May 23, 2024
First woman to lead US Navy reflects on her career milestones
06:28
Macron proposes truce between Russia, Ukraine during Olympics
01:46
Second human case of bird flu linked to dairy cows in Michigan
00:22
Fast food wars heat up with menu meal deals coming in hot
02:17
DOJ reportedly to announce antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation
02:36
Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump in 2024 election
00:49
Hunter Biden’s tax trial postponed until September
00:19
Uvalde families reach $2M settlement with city, will sue police
02:16
Justice Alito under fire for ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag flown at home
02:09
Downed power lines disrupt Amtrak from NYC to Washington
02:14
Now Playing
Violent tornadoes cause concert stage in Mexico to collapse
03:24
UP NEXT
Memorial Day sales kick off early: Where to find the best savings
03:24
Caitlin Clark signs historic endorsement deal with Wilson
00:17
How to swim safely and what to do in an emergency
03:13
TODAY’s Craig Melvin celebrates graduate from his alma mater
05:54
Ohio school district bans cellphones — and sees positive results
05:54
2 suspects arrested in minibike gang attack on actor Ian Ziering
00:29
Giuliani pleads not guilty in alleged plot to overturn 2020 election
00:31
Boy who missed kindergarten graduation gets in-flight ceremony!
00:57
Kate Middleton won’t return to duties until doctors give ‘green light’