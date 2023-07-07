Try these methods to conquer tiredness and wake up feeling refreshed
04:33
5 healthy habits to help you look and feel good all summer
03:41
FDA to approve potentially groundbreaking Alzheimer's drug
05:21
Add upper body training to cardio with dumbbells, resistance bands
04:14
Relieve aches and pains with these helpful tools and easy hacks
04:52
Life-saving skills for the most common emergency situations
06:27
FDA approves blood test to predict pre-eclampsia in pregnant people
02:36
Mom shares 135lb weight-loss journey — and gets a style makeover!
06:30
Creative ways to add upper-body strength exercises to your routine
04:07
Feeling lonely? Here are tips for making new connections
04:07
New malaria cases in US trigger alert from CDC
02:02
CDC confirms five cases of malaria in the US in 2 months
00:31
The next Ozempic? New weight-loss drug shows promising results
03:48
Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body
03:42
Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings
02:48
Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
02:56
Why self-love languages are important to nurture
03:45
Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right
04:00
What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?
05:52
Tips for staying safe as summer temps soar
04:33
Copied
With temperatures reaching record highs across much of the United States, NBC’s Dr. John Torres and Dr. Natalie Azar join TODAY to answer questions about how to stay safe in the summer heat — including ways to avoid heat exhaustion, knowing the signs of heat stroke, and which foods you should avoid during scorching temps.July 7, 2023
Now Playing
Tips for staying safe as summer temps soar
04:33
UP NEXT
Try these methods to conquer tiredness and wake up feeling refreshed
04:33
5 healthy habits to help you look and feel good all summer
03:41
FDA to approve potentially groundbreaking Alzheimer's drug
05:21
Add upper body training to cardio with dumbbells, resistance bands
04:14
Relieve aches and pains with these helpful tools and easy hacks
04:52
Life-saving skills for the most common emergency situations
06:27
FDA approves blood test to predict pre-eclampsia in pregnant people
02:36
Mom shares 135lb weight-loss journey — and gets a style makeover!
06:30
Creative ways to add upper-body strength exercises to your routine
04:07
Feeling lonely? Here are tips for making new connections
04:07
New malaria cases in US trigger alert from CDC
02:02
CDC confirms five cases of malaria in the US in 2 months
00:31
The next Ozempic? New weight-loss drug shows promising results
03:48
Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body
03:42
Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings
02:48
Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
02:56
Why self-love languages are important to nurture
03:45
Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right
04:00
What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?