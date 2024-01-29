Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out
04:00
Now Playing
Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more
04:51
UP NEXT
Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis
06:21
Feel better from the inside out with this food reset
05:38
Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation
04:46
King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate procedure
00:26
Robitussin issues nationwide recall of 2 cough syrup products
00:27
What is hyperemesis gravidarum and how is it treated?
04:45
Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted
05:37
Cervical cancer cases on the rise in women in their 30s and 40s
04:32
Common shares his journey to self-love in ‘And Then We Rise’
11:24
4 moves for a low-impact, high-energy workout
04:48
Take these steps to have more meaningful connections with others
06:33
Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy
03:11
What is imposter syndrome and how to identify it?
05:57
Watch Hoda & Jenna take a plunge into cold therapy
04:50
Winter-friendly skincare: Gentle retinol, body cream, lip mask, more
04:41
Struggling to keep your New Year resolutions? Try these tips
04:39
Daily multivitamins may help with memory loss, new study shows
03:25
Hoda & Jenna help this amazing family reach their 2024 goals
10:33
Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more
04:51
Copied
Copied
From managing cold and flu symptoms to tracking and anticipating migraines, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar stops by Studio 1A to share a roundup of the latest medical news to help you take control of your health.Jan. 29, 2024
Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out
04:00
Now Playing
Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more
04:51
UP NEXT
Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis
06:21
Feel better from the inside out with this food reset
05:38
Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation
04:46
King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate procedure
00:26
Robitussin issues nationwide recall of 2 cough syrup products
00:27
What is hyperemesis gravidarum and how is it treated?
04:45
Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted
05:37
Cervical cancer cases on the rise in women in their 30s and 40s
04:32
Common shares his journey to self-love in ‘And Then We Rise’
11:24
4 moves for a low-impact, high-energy workout
04:48
Take these steps to have more meaningful connections with others
06:33
Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy
03:11
What is imposter syndrome and how to identify it?
05:57
Watch Hoda & Jenna take a plunge into cold therapy
04:50
Winter-friendly skincare: Gentle retinol, body cream, lip mask, more
04:41
Struggling to keep your New Year resolutions? Try these tips
04:39
Daily multivitamins may help with memory loss, new study shows
03:25
Hoda & Jenna help this amazing family reach their 2024 goals