IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our favorite Amazon spring fashion finds start at just $9

How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness
02:35

  • Hoda Kotb unveils new children's book, 'Hope Is a Rainbow'

    07:08

  • Small plane crashes near Nashville highway, killing all 5 on board

    00:29

  • Watch: Toddler has serious case of the giggles during haircut

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Kate Middleton seen in public for the first time in months

    02:34

  • Official posters for 2024 Paris Olympics unveiled

    00:50

  • Parts of California dig out after getting buried in heavy snowfall

    02:30

  • Jury selection to begin for father of Oxford High mass shooter

    01:57

  • Canisters become projectiles after Michigan plant explosions

    01:39

  • Trump expected to win big on Super Tuesday after SCOTUS ruling

    05:08

  • Emma Heming Willis sets record straight on Bruce Willis' health

    02:05

  • $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow

    00:26

  • Watch: Driver rescued from truck dangling off Louisville bridge

    00:30

  • Award-winning ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen dies at 72

    00:38

  • Florida breaks up with spring breakers: 'It's not us. It's you'

    02:43

  • Malaysia flight 370: New push to resume search 10 years later

    02:55

  • College basketball star Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA scoring record

    02:46

  • Kamala Harris makes urgent plea for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

    02:11

  • Nikki Haley wins first Republican primary ahead of Super Tuesday

    02:36

  • New wildfire in Texas panhandle prompts more evacuations

    03:05

How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness

02:35

As weight-loss drugs soar in popularity and people shed pounds more easily than ever, gyms are working up a sweat to still attract members to their facilities — even curating programs for people using the medications. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.March 5, 2024

  • Hoda Kotb unveils new children's book, 'Hope Is a Rainbow'

    07:08

  • Small plane crashes near Nashville highway, killing all 5 on board

    00:29

  • Watch: Toddler has serious case of the giggles during haircut

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Kate Middleton seen in public for the first time in months

    02:34

  • Official posters for 2024 Paris Olympics unveiled

    00:50

  • Parts of California dig out after getting buried in heavy snowfall

    02:30

  • Jury selection to begin for father of Oxford High mass shooter

    01:57

  • Canisters become projectiles after Michigan plant explosions

    01:39

  • Trump expected to win big on Super Tuesday after SCOTUS ruling

    05:08

  • Emma Heming Willis sets record straight on Bruce Willis' health

    02:05

  • $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow

    00:26

  • Watch: Driver rescued from truck dangling off Louisville bridge

    00:30

  • Award-winning ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen dies at 72

    00:38

  • Florida breaks up with spring breakers: 'It's not us. It's you'

    02:43

  • Malaysia flight 370: New push to resume search 10 years later

    02:55

  • College basketball star Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA scoring record

    02:46

  • Kamala Harris makes urgent plea for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

    02:11

  • Nikki Haley wins first Republican primary ahead of Super Tuesday

    02:36

  • New wildfire in Texas panhandle prompts more evacuations

    03:05

Trump expected to win big on Super Tuesday after SCOTUS ruling

Canisters become projectiles after Michigan plant explosions

Jury selection to begin for father of Oxford High mass shooter

Parts of California dig out after getting buried in heavy snowfall

Official posters for 2024 Paris Olympics unveiled

Kate Middleton seen in public for the first time in months

Hot Docs: Hoda & Jenna share new documentaries to watch

Embrace spring with these easy decorating ideas

Joel McHale gives his hot takes on cold plunges, Jenna's outfit

Joel McHale talks Season 2 of ‘Animal Control,' pets at home

Try this decadent recipe for cheesy orzo and asparagus salad

Liev Schreiber, Amy Ryan talk ‘Doubt: A Parable’ Broadway revival

Cast of ‘Girls5eva’ talks new season: 'We love making this show'

Avoid these common mistakes that can delay your tax return

Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine

Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace

Jane Seymour: I never spoke to Lindsay Lohan during 'Irish Wish'

Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing

See Rita Moreno flirt with Craig Melvin — with Lindsay there!

How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs

Hot Docs: Hoda & Jenna share new documentaries to watch

Embrace spring with these easy decorating ideas

Joel McHale gives his hot takes on cold plunges, Jenna's outfit

Joel McHale talks Season 2 of ‘Animal Control,' pets at home

Hoda's daughter sends her sweet message for 'Hope Is a Rainbow'

Jason Kelce sends love to his wife, Kylie, during retirement speech

Hoda Kotb shares why she named her daughter Hope

See Hoda Kotb on the cover of Parade, and learn her new mantra

Hoda & Jenna go head-to-head in guessing game

Jenna Bush Hager shares hilarious throwback pic: 'Just hideous'

Browse these top books to read in March 2024

What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies

Shop these cool travel finds perfect for your next vacation

Spring travel essentials: Slip-on sneakers, swimsuits, SPF kit, more

Get these deals on portable essentials for a weekend getaway

Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches

Shop these 5 hot tech gadgets perfect for home and on the go!

Shop these items inspired by Jenna’s book pick 'Good Material'

Workout essentials for your gym bag: Top earbuds, snacks, more

6 products to maximize your storage space — on every budget

Try this decadent recipe for cheesy orzo and asparagus salad

Ham and fontina lasagna with bechamel sauce: Get the recipe!

4 cocktails recipes perfect for celebrating leap year birthdays!

Plantain pancakes with jerk honey butter: Get the recipe!

2 vegan recipes to try: Plant-based frittata muffins, frittata quiche

Try these 2 vegan comfort food recipes the whole family will love

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these 3 recipes

Slow cooker recipes: Savory pork ragù and salsa chicken tacos

Smash burger, patty melt or classic: Which burger reigns supreme?

Take pasta night to a new level with these unexpected ingredients