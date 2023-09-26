Misty Copeland on new series, push for brown ballet slipper emoji
Now Playing
Here's the lineup for the second GOP presidential debate
UP NEXT
Here's the lineup for the second GOP presidential debate
00:48
Seven candidates will take the stage at the Ronald Regan Library Wednesday for the second Republican presidential debate, with former President Trump set to skip the event. Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will face off in their own televised debate Nov. 30.Sept. 26, 2023
