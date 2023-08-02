Fur real? China zoo officials say bear is not a human in a costume
02:29
Now Playing
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
UP NEXT
Police search for teenage suspect in fatal Brooklyn stabbing
00:36
Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’
05:02
Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII
03:22
Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach murders case reveal new evidence
02:03
Driver in stolen car injures 10 people while fleeing police in NYC
00:31
Here is what the new charges against Trump mean
04:24
Saving secrets for August, from bedding to snow blowers
04:32
Fran Drescher on future of SAG strikes: 'I don't have a crystal ball'
05:37
How the summer program AI4ALL is helping reshape the future
02:33
How to secondhand shop for back-to-school supplies
05:35
Judy Blume on 'Summer Sisters,' love of reading, fan connections
05:00
China zoo denies that sun bear is a human in a costume
01:20
Gilgo Beach suspect's wife: Family treated 'like animals' during investigation
00:49
Damar Hamlin has first padded practice since cardiac arrest
02:23
Remembering the life of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens
03:10
Hunter Biden’s former business partner testifies to House panel
01:25
Trump says an indictment 'will be coming out any day now'
02:05
Police thwart 'potential mass shooting' after suspect fires on school
02:24
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
Copied
Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating from AAA to AA+. The firm said that repeated standoffs in Washington over the debt limit and last-minute deals are what have eroded confidence in the nation’s fiscal management. The White House said that Fitch’s downgrade “defies reality."Aug. 2, 2023
Fur real? China zoo officials say bear is not a human in a costume
02:29
Now Playing
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
UP NEXT
Police search for teenage suspect in fatal Brooklyn stabbing
00:36
Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’
05:02
Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII
03:22
Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach murders case reveal new evidence
02:03
Driver in stolen car injures 10 people while fleeing police in NYC
00:31
Here is what the new charges against Trump mean
04:24
Saving secrets for August, from bedding to snow blowers
04:32
Fran Drescher on future of SAG strikes: 'I don't have a crystal ball'
05:37
How the summer program AI4ALL is helping reshape the future
02:33
How to secondhand shop for back-to-school supplies
05:35
Judy Blume on 'Summer Sisters,' love of reading, fan connections
05:00
China zoo denies that sun bear is a human in a costume
01:20
Gilgo Beach suspect's wife: Family treated 'like animals' during investigation
00:49
Damar Hamlin has first padded practice since cardiac arrest
02:23
Remembering the life of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens
03:10
Hunter Biden’s former business partner testifies to House panel
01:25
Trump says an indictment 'will be coming out any day now'
02:05
Police thwart 'potential mass shooting' after suspect fires on school