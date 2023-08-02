IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 expert-picked home hacks you didn't know you needed — under $20

  • Fur real? China zoo officials say bear is not a human in a costume

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    Police search for teenage suspect in fatal Brooklyn stabbing

    00:36

  • Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’

    05:02

  • Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII

    03:22

  • Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach murders case reveal new evidence

    02:03

  • Driver in stolen car injures 10 people while fleeing police in NYC

    00:31

  • Here is what the new charges against Trump mean

    04:24

  • Saving secrets for August, from bedding to snow blowers

    04:32

  • Fran Drescher on future of SAG strikes: 'I don't have a crystal ball'

    05:37

  • How the summer program AI4ALL is helping reshape the future

    02:33

  • How to secondhand shop for back-to-school supplies

    05:35

  • Judy Blume on 'Summer Sisters,' love of reading, fan connections

    05:00

  • China zoo denies that sun bear is a human in a costume

    01:20

  • Gilgo Beach suspect's wife: Family treated 'like animals' during investigation

    00:49

  • Damar Hamlin has first padded practice since cardiac arrest

    02:23

  • Remembering the life of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens

    03:10

  • Hunter Biden’s former business partner testifies to House panel

    01:25

  • Trump says an indictment 'will be coming out any day now'

    02:05

  • Police thwart 'potential mass shooting' after suspect fires on school

    02:24

Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+

00:28

Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating from AAA to AA+. The firm said that repeated standoffs in Washington over the debt limit and last-minute deals are what have eroded confidence in the nation’s fiscal management. The White House said that Fitch’s downgrade “defies reality."Aug. 2, 2023

  • Fur real? China zoo officials say bear is not a human in a costume

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    Police search for teenage suspect in fatal Brooklyn stabbing

    00:36

  • Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’

    05:02

  • Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII

    03:22

  • Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach murders case reveal new evidence

    02:03

  • Driver in stolen car injures 10 people while fleeing police in NYC

    00:31

  • Here is what the new charges against Trump mean

    04:24

  • Saving secrets for August, from bedding to snow blowers

    04:32

  • Fran Drescher on future of SAG strikes: 'I don't have a crystal ball'

    05:37

  • How the summer program AI4ALL is helping reshape the future

    02:33

  • How to secondhand shop for back-to-school supplies

    05:35

  • Judy Blume on 'Summer Sisters,' love of reading, fan connections

    05:00

  • China zoo denies that sun bear is a human in a costume

    01:20

  • Gilgo Beach suspect's wife: Family treated 'like animals' during investigation

    00:49

  • Damar Hamlin has first padded practice since cardiac arrest

    02:23

  • Remembering the life of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens

    03:10

  • Hunter Biden’s former business partner testifies to House panel

    01:25

  • Trump says an indictment 'will be coming out any day now'

    02:05

  • Police thwart 'potential mass shooting' after suspect fires on school

    02:24

Trump indicted on four charges in 2020 election investigation

Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’

Here is what the new charges against Trump mean

Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach murders case reveal new evidence

Driver in stolen car injures 10 people while fleeing police in NYC

Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII

Fur real? China zoo officials say bear is not a human in a costume

Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+

Police search for teenage suspect in fatal Brooklyn stabbing

The best way to reach Hoda is… FaceTime?

Strip steak and crispy okra: Get the recipes!

Try this new walking and strength training workout combo

Saving secrets for August, from bedding to snow blowers

Fran Drescher on future of SAG strikes: 'I don't have a crystal ball'

Cooking with Cal: Grilled kielbasa with honey mustard

How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’

Best movies and shows to watch in August 2023

Helpful ways that AI can make your life easier

Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways

Dylan Dreyer recaps family trip to Sicily: 'It was absolutely magical'

The best way to reach Hoda is… FaceTime?

Meet the two best friends behind Daphane Limoncello

TODAY fans play BFF trivia for a prize!

Add these power foods to boost immunity, brain power and more

Christmas In July: Get an early look at this year’s hottest toys

Samantha Brown shares destinations for last-minute trip in August

J. Harrison Ghee talks ‘Some Like It Hot’ on Broadway, Tony win

Meet the Wall Street executive with her own home renovation show

How do I convince my friend’s kids to call me 'aunt'?

Madonna thanks her children after she was hospitalized

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Meet the two best friends behind Daphane Limoncello

Strip steak and crispy okra: Get the recipes!

Anytime shortcakes with peaches and cream: Get the recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Grilled kielbasa with honey mustard

Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes

Get the recipe for these hot crispy chicken sliders

Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!

Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party

Strawberry and corn bars: Get Christina Tosi’s recipe

Rice Krispie sundae cones: Get Katie Stilo’s recipe