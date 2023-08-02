IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 expert-picked home hacks you didn't know you needed — under $20

Do anti-gray hair products really work?

03:48

According to Advanced Dermatology, 30% of Americans surveyed say they spend the most money on hair color when it comes to their looks. There are many serums or supplements promising to reduce or delay gray hairs, but do they really work? NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on what you need to know before adding any products to your daily routine.Aug. 2, 2023

