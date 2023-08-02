Christmas In July: Get an early look at this year’s hottest toys
05:41
Helpful ways that AI can make your life easier
05:18
Sheer is here: How to style the newest summer trend
03:42
Try these style hacks to get more out of your fashion items
04:20
Shop these summer swimsuits perfect for every body
03:47
Shop these items inspired by Jenna's book club pick 'Banyan Moon'
04:05
Watch Hoda and Jenna put these TikTok products to the test
03:53
Bobbie's Bests for less: Hair shine gloss, sheer sunscreen, more!
04:46
Shop these multiuse beauty products to save money
04:58
Shop this list of bestselling products from July
05:19
Shop these gadgets and gifts for the men in your life
04:20
Chris Appleton gives TODAY viewers new hairstyles: See the looks!
06:18
Make the most of the outdoors with these summer must-haves
06:05
What is 'skin streaming'? A look at the new viral skin care trend
04:27
Meet Taryn Delanie: Influencer using social media to lift others up
06:51
How to add cool patterns to your summer wardrobe
05:06
Splurge on these products — or save on alternatives!
04:12
Shop these beauty products that will keep you cool this summer
04:35
Lip tint, crossbody bag and more bestselling products under $45
03:52
Do anti-gray hair products really work?
03:48
Copied
According to Advanced Dermatology, 30% of Americans surveyed say they spend the most money on hair color when it comes to their looks. There are many serums or supplements promising to reduce or delay gray hairs, but do they really work? NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on what you need to know before adding any products to your daily routine.Aug. 2, 2023
Now Playing
Do anti-gray hair products really work?
03:48
UP NEXT
Christmas In July: Get an early look at this year’s hottest toys
05:41
Helpful ways that AI can make your life easier
05:18
Sheer is here: How to style the newest summer trend
03:42
Try these style hacks to get more out of your fashion items
04:20
Shop these summer swimsuits perfect for every body
03:47
Shop these items inspired by Jenna's book club pick 'Banyan Moon'
04:05
Watch Hoda and Jenna put these TikTok products to the test
03:53
Bobbie's Bests for less: Hair shine gloss, sheer sunscreen, more!
04:46
Shop these multiuse beauty products to save money
04:58
Shop this list of bestselling products from July
05:19
Shop these gadgets and gifts for the men in your life
04:20
Chris Appleton gives TODAY viewers new hairstyles: See the looks!
06:18
Make the most of the outdoors with these summer must-haves
06:05
What is 'skin streaming'? A look at the new viral skin care trend
04:27
Meet Taryn Delanie: Influencer using social media to lift others up
06:51
How to add cool patterns to your summer wardrobe
05:06
Splurge on these products — or save on alternatives!
04:12
Shop these beauty products that will keep you cool this summer
04:35
Lip tint, crossbody bag and more bestselling products under $45