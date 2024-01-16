IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why John Leguizamo felt a 'responsibility' to perform at Rikers
03:02
Jimmie Johnson opens up about family tragedy, Hall of Fame, more
04:45
Jason Kelce reportedly tells teammates that he is retiring
00:35
Man grabs coyote by the tail after it charges his dog
01:05
Watch: Firefighters rescue dog who fell into icy pond in Utah
00:27
Iran launches missile attacks into Iraq and Syria near US consulate
00:25
Now Playing
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from the hospital
00:29
UP NEXT
Watch: Little brother gets special surprise at school
01:08
Are hybrid work schedules here to stay?
02:59
Gilgo Beach murder suspect expected to face new charge
02:33
Wild Card Weekend wraps up with wins for Tampa Bay and Buffalo
02:46
75th Emmy Awards delivers big wins, big reunions, moving tributes
02:26
Deadly arctic blast grips more than 80% of the country
03:18
Trump wins in Iowa: What it means for Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley
03:56
Trump clinches 51% of the vote during Iowa caucuses
02:23
Milwaukee dance studio makes the arts accessible to kids, teens
03:39
My friend ‘Zillowed’ my new house. Am I wrong to be offended?
03:13
PDAs and using 'baby voice' in relationships: Ok or not ok?
02:51
How one couple lost more than 100 pounds together
04:55
How one Chicago organization is spreading hope through the arts
03:57
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from the hospital
00:29
Copied
Copied
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital after two weeks of treatment for complications from prostate cancer. He will be working from home during his recovery, and doctors say his prognosis is excellent.Jan. 16, 2024
Why John Leguizamo felt a 'responsibility' to perform at Rikers
03:02
Jimmie Johnson opens up about family tragedy, Hall of Fame, more
04:45
Jason Kelce reportedly tells teammates that he is retiring
00:35
Man grabs coyote by the tail after it charges his dog
01:05
Watch: Firefighters rescue dog who fell into icy pond in Utah
00:27
Iran launches missile attacks into Iraq and Syria near US consulate
00:25
Now Playing
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from the hospital
00:29
UP NEXT
Watch: Little brother gets special surprise at school
01:08
Are hybrid work schedules here to stay?
02:59
Gilgo Beach murder suspect expected to face new charge
02:33
Wild Card Weekend wraps up with wins for Tampa Bay and Buffalo
02:46
75th Emmy Awards delivers big wins, big reunions, moving tributes
02:26
Deadly arctic blast grips more than 80% of the country
03:18
Trump wins in Iowa: What it means for Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley
03:56
Trump clinches 51% of the vote during Iowa caucuses
02:23
Milwaukee dance studio makes the arts accessible to kids, teens
03:39
My friend ‘Zillowed’ my new house. Am I wrong to be offended?
03:13
PDAs and using 'baby voice' in relationships: Ok or not ok?
02:51
How one couple lost more than 100 pounds together
04:55
How one Chicago organization is spreading hope through the arts