IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 holiday hosting hacks, from cooking to cleanup — plus exclusive deals up to 30% off

  • Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    New evidence revealed at trial of yoga teacher charged with murder

    02:24

  • GOP blasts Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

    02:27

  • Cornell cancels classes amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war

    02:19

  • Blinken returns to Israel to show support, push to get aid to Gaza

    05:36

  • Fallen crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in fraud trial

    02:25

  • Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life

    05:00

  • Duolingo creator on how he turned learning a language into a game

    04:16

  • TikTok unveils new feature that lets you shop while you scroll

    03:23

  • How couples are finding help to cover expensive fertility treatments

    04:48

  • Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

    02:18

  • 1 dead and 1 remains missing after Kentucky coal plant collapses

    00:25

  • Bride stops bus on wedding day to surprise grandma in hospital

    00:56

  • 'Friends' director: Cast was 'destroyed' over Matthew Perry's death

    04:01

  • Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong goes on trial for murder of cyclist

    03:08

  • Power Rangers: Texas wins World Series for first time in history!

    02:08

  • Fed keeps interest rates unchanged: What does it mean for you?

    02:32

  • Embattled congressman George Santos survives vote to expel him

    01:55

  • Jewish students voice safety concerns on college campuses in US

    02:08

Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?

02:42

Americans are divided over the never-ending Daylight Saving Time debate. While some argue the shift can be harmful and disruptive, others say it provides extra daylight hours in the summer. NBC’s Tom Costello shares the pros and cons.Nov. 3, 2023

  • Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    New evidence revealed at trial of yoga teacher charged with murder

    02:24

  • GOP blasts Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

    02:27

  • Cornell cancels classes amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war

    02:19

  • Blinken returns to Israel to show support, push to get aid to Gaza

    05:36

  • Fallen crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in fraud trial

    02:25

  • Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life

    05:00

  • Duolingo creator on how he turned learning a language into a game

    04:16

  • TikTok unveils new feature that lets you shop while you scroll

    03:23

  • How couples are finding help to cover expensive fertility treatments

    04:48

  • Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

    02:18

  • 1 dead and 1 remains missing after Kentucky coal plant collapses

    00:25

  • Bride stops bus on wedding day to surprise grandma in hospital

    00:56

  • 'Friends' director: Cast was 'destroyed' over Matthew Perry's death

    04:01

  • Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong goes on trial for murder of cyclist

    03:08

  • Power Rangers: Texas wins World Series for first time in history!

    02:08

  • Fed keeps interest rates unchanged: What does it mean for you?

    02:32

  • Embattled congressman George Santos survives vote to expel him

    01:55

  • Jewish students voice safety concerns on college campuses in US

    02:08

Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?

New evidence revealed at trial of yoga teacher charged with murder

GOP blasts Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

Cornell cancels classes amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war

Blinken returns to Israel to show support, push to get aid to Gaza

Fallen crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in fraud trial

The Beatles release new song with the help from AI: Take a listen!

Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life

6 innovative beauty products from around the globe

How to be selfish (in a good way) and prioritize your own wellbeing

4 multipurpose products to turn you into the ultimate holiday host

Duolingo creator on how he turned learning a language into a game

TikTok unveils new feature that lets you shop while you scroll

Costco’s beef chili is back — but a debate over beans is heating up

Author Jeff Kinney shares books for fall, draws TODAY hosts

LeVar Burton talks new podcast ‘Sound Detectives’

Check out Starbucks' 2023 holiday drinks and cup design

Chaka Khan talks Musical Excellence Award, new fragrance, more

4 easy-to-make, spooky bites for your Halloween gathering

Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life

6 innovative beauty products from around the globe

Cherry pretzel white chocolate cookies: Get the recipe!

Vanessa Hudgens talks bachelorette party, love of Halloween, more

DiGiorno debuts Thanksgiving pizza: Hoda & Jenna give it a try

See what happens when Hoda & Jenna guess pop culture names

Capture the flavors of fall with this spaghetti squash masala recipe

Try these cheese and wine pairings that are perfect for fall

Usher talks Vegas residency, Super Bowl halftime show and more

Hoda & Jenna share how their kids celebrated Halloween

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Cherry pretzel white chocolate cookies: Get the recipe!

Orange-soy pork tenderloin with sautéed cabbage: Get the recipe!

Capture the flavors of fall with this spaghetti squash masala recipe

Pineapple chicken surprise: Get Elizabeth Heiskell’s recipe!

4 easy-to-make, spooky bites for your Halloween gathering

Food becomes therapy at Maine restaurant The Lost Kitchen

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Chicago-style beef sandwiches, beer-braised tacos: Get the recipes

Try these Halloween-themed drinks and treats for a spooky party

How to get 3 easy weeknight meals from 1 rotisserie chicken