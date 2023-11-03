Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?

Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs
Americans are divided over the never-ending Daylight Saving Time debate. While some argue the shift can be harmful and disruptive, others say it provides extra daylight hours in the summer. NBC’s Tom Costello shares the pros and cons.Nov. 3, 2023
