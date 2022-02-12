Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have become an incredible show of international sportsmanship after Finnish cross country skier Iivo Niskanen secured a gold medal and patiently waited at the finish line for the last man to complete the course. Niskaven said that “all athletes must respect each other” and acknowledge the work they’ve done to compete on the world stage.Feb. 12, 2022

