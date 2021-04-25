Couple delays wedding so groom’s sister with Down syndrome can attend

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the engaged couple who surprised the groom’s sister with their updated wedding plans; the viral video of a man throwing a bobcat that went after his wife across the yard; the video seen by millions of an 8-year-old girl mimicking her mother; and “Wheel of Fortune” star Pat Sajak accidentally giving away the answer to a puzzle —but not getting caught!