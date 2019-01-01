Cleanup underway in Times Square after New Year’s celebration

Cleanup underway in Times Square after New Year’s celebration01:19
NBC’s Matt Bradley is in Times Square taking a look at the local weather and checking in with the team cleaning up the three tons of confetti that was launched as the ball dropped.
Health in 2019: Mental health, fitness crazes and flexitarian diet02:36
Beyond our borders in 2019: North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Russia03:16
Money in 2019: Stock markets, investments and employment rates03:31
Politics in 2019: Trump, Mueller’s probe and the 2020 race04:41
Democrats to vote on ending shutdown00:32
Cleanup underway in Times Square after New Year’s celebration01:19