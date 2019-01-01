News

Cleanup underway in Times Square after New Year’s celebration

01:19

NBC’s Matt Bradley is in Times Square taking a look at the local weather and checking in with the team cleaning up the three tons of confetti that was launched as the ball dropped.Jan. 1, 2019

  • Health in 2019: Mental health, fitness crazes and flexitarian diet

    02:36

  • Beyond our borders in 2019: North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Russia

    03:16

  • Money in 2019: Stock markets, investments and employment rates

    03:31

  • Politics in 2019: Trump, Mueller’s probe and the 2020 race

    04:41

  • Democrats to vote on ending shutdown

    00:32

  • Cleanup underway in Times Square after New Year’s celebration

    01:19

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All