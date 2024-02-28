Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation03:07
Shoppers are seeking out a bargains for popular products in the form of off-brand or knockoffs. NBC’s Christine Romans reports for TODAY.Feb. 28, 2024
