News

Can Sears be saved? Retailer revived by last-minute bid

02:05

After Sears declared bankruptcy in October, the iconic retailer’s chairman, Eddie Lampert, put in an 11th hour bid Friday to save the company from liquidation. As of Saturday, the terms of the bid remain unclear, as does the store’s fate. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2018

  • NYPD prepped with cameras for New Year’s Eve celebration

    00:17

  • Audio recordings shed light on Kevin Spacey’s defense

    02:31

  • 30 rattlesnakes found under cabin in Texas

    00:27

  • Mega Millions jackpot soars to $415 million

    00:17

  • Democrats won’t seat House candidate in unresolved North Carolina race

    00:22

  • TODAY's Headlines: Dec. 29, 2018

    01:22

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All