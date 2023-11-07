Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success
06:01
How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one
04:46
How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood
03:41
How Jenna and Barbara honored their ‘Ganny’ with new book
05:07
Watch: Teen with special needs makes thrilling buzzer beater shot
00:46
WeWork files for Chapter 11 amid glut of empty office spaces
00:30
Now Playing
Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate
03:40
UP NEXT
The king’s speech: Charles presides over opening of Parliament
01:58
Inside the race to recover a sunken ship and up to $20B in treasure
03:27
Man at center of love triangle takes stand at yoga teacher's trial
02:33
Here are the 5 candidates set to square off at GOP debate on NBC
00:37
Abortion access is at the center of key votes on election day
02:11
Trump clashes with judge while on the witness stand
03:52
Netanyahu says Israel could be in Gaza for an ‘indefinite period’
02:21
Elderly Jewish man dies at dueling protests over Israel-Hamas war
02:00
Boy George announces he's joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!
06:03
Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts
24:47
Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season
04:28
What's it like to report from the NFL sidelines? Get an inside look
05:13
NBC News granted rare access to Israeli troops in Gaza
02:03
Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate
03:40
Copied
Copied
Millions of people have been turning to TikTok to debate and get news about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas — and there are growing concerns China may be influencing the conversation. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Nov. 7, 2023
Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success
06:01
How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one
04:46
How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood
03:41
How Jenna and Barbara honored their ‘Ganny’ with new book
05:07
Watch: Teen with special needs makes thrilling buzzer beater shot
00:46
WeWork files for Chapter 11 amid glut of empty office spaces
00:30
Now Playing
Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate
03:40
UP NEXT
The king’s speech: Charles presides over opening of Parliament
01:58
Inside the race to recover a sunken ship and up to $20B in treasure
03:27
Man at center of love triangle takes stand at yoga teacher's trial
02:33
Here are the 5 candidates set to square off at GOP debate on NBC
00:37
Abortion access is at the center of key votes on election day
02:11
Trump clashes with judge while on the witness stand
03:52
Netanyahu says Israel could be in Gaza for an ‘indefinite period’
02:21
Elderly Jewish man dies at dueling protests over Israel-Hamas war
02:00
Boy George announces he's joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!
06:03
Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts
24:47
Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season
04:28
What's it like to report from the NFL sidelines? Get an inside look
05:13
NBC News granted rare access to Israeli troops in Gaza