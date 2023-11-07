IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: 3-piece KitchenAid bundle, memory foam mattress and more up to 70% off

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success

    06:01

  • How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one

    04:46

  • How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood

    03:41

  • How Jenna and Barbara honored their ‘Ganny’ with new book

    05:07

  • Watch: Teen with special needs makes thrilling buzzer beater shot

    00:46

  • WeWork files for Chapter 11 amid glut of empty office spaces

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    The king’s speech: Charles presides over opening of Parliament

    01:58

  • Inside the race to recover a sunken ship and up to $20B in treasure

    03:27

  • Man at center of love triangle takes stand at yoga teacher's trial

    02:33

  • Here are the 5 candidates set to square off at GOP debate on NBC

    00:37

  • Abortion access is at the center of key votes on election day

    02:11

  • Trump clashes with judge while on the witness stand

    03:52

  • Netanyahu says Israel could be in Gaza for an ‘indefinite period’

    02:21

  • Elderly Jewish man dies at dueling protests over Israel-Hamas war

    02:00

  • Boy George announces he's joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!

    06:03

  • Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts

    24:47

  • Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season

    04:28

  • What's it like to report from the NFL sidelines? Get an inside look

    05:13

  • NBC News granted rare access to Israeli troops in Gaza

    02:03

Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate

03:40

Millions of people have been turning to TikTok to debate and get news about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas — and there are growing concerns China may be influencing the conversation. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Nov. 7, 2023

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success

    06:01

  • How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one

    04:46

  • How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood

    03:41

  • How Jenna and Barbara honored their ‘Ganny’ with new book

    05:07

  • Watch: Teen with special needs makes thrilling buzzer beater shot

    00:46

  • WeWork files for Chapter 11 amid glut of empty office spaces

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    The king’s speech: Charles presides over opening of Parliament

    01:58

  • Inside the race to recover a sunken ship and up to $20B in treasure

    03:27

  • Man at center of love triangle takes stand at yoga teacher's trial

    02:33

  • Here are the 5 candidates set to square off at GOP debate on NBC

    00:37

  • Abortion access is at the center of key votes on election day

    02:11

  • Trump clashes with judge while on the witness stand

    03:52

  • Netanyahu says Israel could be in Gaza for an ‘indefinite period’

    02:21

  • Elderly Jewish man dies at dueling protests over Israel-Hamas war

    02:00

  • Boy George announces he's joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!

    06:03

  • Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts

    24:47

  • Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season

    04:28

  • What's it like to report from the NFL sidelines? Get an inside look

    05:13

  • NBC News granted rare access to Israeli troops in Gaza

    02:03

Elderly Jewish man dies at dueling protests over Israel-Hamas war

Man at center of love triangle takes stand at yoga teacher's trial

Here are the 5 candidates set to square off at GOP debate on NBC

Abortion access is at the center of key votes on election day

Trump clashes with judge while on the witness stand

Netanyahu says Israel could be in Gaza for an ‘indefinite period’

Inside the race to recover a sunken ship and up to $20B in treasure

The king’s speech: Charles presides over opening of Parliament

Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate

Reverse cat eye, skin flooding and other buzzy beauty trends to try

Sea salt Rolo cookies and Rolo rolls: Get the recipes!

Simple ways to make your home feel cozy for the holidays

How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one

How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood

Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout

6 popular parenting styles explained: Which one are you?

Martha Stewart on dressing for your age, pumpkin spice craze, more

Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season

Superfood recipes and hacks to make cooking easier and healthier

The top movies and shows to watch in November 2023

Reverse cat eye, skin flooding and other buzzy beauty trends to try

Margaret Cho shares outlook on aging, why she 'loves' menopause

Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success

My sister’s crush just asked me out, what do I do?

Hear a clip of Barbra Streisand narrating her new memoir

Get an inside look at Bravocon 2023!

From skin care to hair care: 6 top-rated essentials for men

Boy George announces he's joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!

Bravocon, Katy Perry, Kardashian baby and more Hollywood scoop

Jenna Bush Hager celebrates mom Laura's birthday: See the pics

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Sea salt Rolo cookies and Rolo rolls: Get the recipes!

Bobby Flay serves up rib-eye steak frites with blue cheese butter

See Hoda & Jenna face off in a sandwich showdown!

Superfood recipes and hacks to make cooking easier and healthier

Garlic parmesan wings and Cincinnati chili dogs: Get the recipes!

Cherry pretzel white chocolate cookies: Get the recipe!

Orange-soy pork tenderloin with sautéed cabbage: Get the recipe!

Capture the flavors of fall with this spaghetti squash masala recipe

Pineapple chicken surprise: Get Elizabeth Heiskell’s recipe!

4 easy-to-make, spooky bites for your Halloween gathering