Jenna Bush Hager’s September “Read with Jenna” pick is “Beautiful Country,” author Qian Julie Wang’s memoir about immigrating from China to the U.S. at the age of 7. Wang joins TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about the book and answer questions from readers. She says, “This giant mountain of secrets that I’ve carried all my life is finally off my back.”Sept. 30, 2021