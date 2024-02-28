IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond
Feb. 28, 2024

  • Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge

  • Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches

    Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond

    MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle opens up about struggle with dyslexia

  • Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge

  • Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients

  • How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time

  • Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid

  • New report warns of hearing impact of headphone use by children

  • Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for

  • At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility

  • The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry

  • How this longevity lab aims to help slow down the aging process

  • Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39

  • Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling

  • The cutting-edge way doctors are using AI to save lives

  • How Alabama’s embryo ruling impacts families using IVF

  • More clinics in Alabama stop IVF treatments after court ruling

  • How to prepare now for spring allergies

  • Measles outbreak spreads through Florida elementary school

Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond

04:24

Holistic nutritionist Mona Sharma joins TODAY to share tips on which foods to eat to improve your brain, gut and heart health. Her tips include adding rosemary to herbal tea or coffee for better memory and focus, increasing fiber to help maintain heart health, and taking care of your microbiome with foods like sauerkraut and aloe.Feb. 28, 2024

