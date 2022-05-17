'Murder in Studio One': Watch TODAY anchors star in off-broadway play

With “Dateline’s” Keith Morrison as narrator, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb lead an all-star NBC News cast in the comedic mystery, “Murder in Studio One.” First released and set in 1941, this play is a whodunit following a female private eye and her fast-talking sidekick as they reluctantly take the case of a murder in a New York radio station. Written by Norman Corwin, “Murder in Studio One” has been adapted with permission from the Norman Corwin Administrative Trust. “Murder in Studio One” is produced in partnership with Audible.May 17, 2022