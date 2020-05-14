7 trends we can't wait to wear after quarantine

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Spring is usually the perfect time to update your wardrobe, but this year has been all about loungewear and leggings. While we can't deny comfort is crucial when it comes to work-from-home outfits, we do find ourselves daydreaming about the fun, frivolous looks we'd like to wear when it feels right to go out into the world again.

Below are seven affordable trends we can't wait to wear sometime soon.

1. The statement sleeve

The puff sleeve is popular among both the street style set and runway fashion designers. It's one of our personal favorites because you can dress up for a night out but also wear it casually with jeans or even just for a self-care Sunday afternoon.

Pair this balloon sleeve shirt with high-waisted jeans on the weekend for a fun and easy outfit.

2. Not your grandma’s crochet

Comfy but also statement-making? Tell us more! With a boho flair, this style has a far cooler vibe than the old school crochet pieces you may have found in your grandmother's house.

This fringed tank is great for layering and can be styled with a fun jean jacket for an effortless look.

3. Denim midi skirt

From Celine to Givenchy, long skirts were all over the runway this year! This is one of the biggest trends we can't wait to wear in the coming months.

Dressing up this denim midi with a blazer and pumps could be an ambitious fashion statement, but it can also be styled with an array of tops from a printed tee to a work blouse.

4. Sporty spice sneakers

Slip-on sneakers? Platforms? Blinged Golden Goose? The sneaker world has taken fashion by storm. Here are two affordable styles that can work with any look.

The platform sole on these sneakers brings them to a whole new level. Pair them with anything from jeans to a dress.

5. Polka dots and ruffles

Is Harry Styles the inspiration behind your look this spring? If you answered yes, you will be right on-trend.

This ruffle miniskirt is so versatile that it can be paired with almost any top in your closet. On cooler days, try boots and a sweater and on warmer days pair it with sandals and a tank top.

6. Colorful Bling

Forget the gold and silver! The jewels this season are all about the colorful statement pieces. If you are more of a neutral lover take this opportunity to branch out and have fun with your accessories.

They're a little more of a splurge, but these earrings can go with just about anything!

7. Bucket bags

Bucket bags have always been a good idea, but they’re coming back in hot! Plus a great bag is one purchase that you can use and reuse for the seasons to come.

This bag hits two big trends: snakeskin and bucket bags! At under $50 you can’t go wrong making this your day-to-day statement piece.