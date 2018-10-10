Tracee Ellis Ross had 11 outfit changes as AMAs host! See them all

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

There was no shortage of amazing outfits on the American Music Awards red carpet Tuesday night. But the award for best dressed has to go to AMAs host Tracee Ellis Ross who wore 12 different outfits!

The "Black-ish" star kept us on the edge of our seat all night, anxiously awaiting her next ensemble, and let's just say she didn't disappoint. The actress broke out a diverse range of looks, all crafted by black designers, and pretty much killed it.

Which look was her best? Decide for yourself and check out each of her 12 outfits below!

1. Pretty in pink

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ross got a head start the night before the AMAs, wearing a hot pink suit with an Egyptian-inspired print to kick off the awards show.

2. Looking smooth

Jordan Strauss / AP

The Black-ish star opted for another pink suit, this time by designer Pyer Moss in a blush color, for the main red carpet and paired the look with a choker and earrings.

3. Statement style

Matt Sayles / AP

The actress made a fashionable statement in a T-shirt paired with a sassy red ballgown skirt.

4. Shining star

Matt Sayles / AP

The funny lady showed off her glam side in a sparkly Balmain tuxedo gown with a thigh-high slit.

5. Show your spots

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The 45-year-old isn't afraid of a bold look, as she proved in this head-to-toe leopard ensemble.

6. Golden star

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ross made her disco diva mom, Diana (yes, that Diana Ross!), proud in a megawatt golden gown.

7. Fahionable trio

Matt Sayles / AP

Few people could pull off a cape paired with a shimmering bodysuit and sneakers, but on Ross, the outfit looks totally effortless.

Ross broke out a golden Gucci x Dapper Dan jacket for the occasion, and it nearly stole the show. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

8. Fancy lady

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ross looked simply stunning in this tulle Off-White gown, the same hip fashion brand that created Serena Williams' tennis tutu.

9. Pretty in prints

Matt Sayles / AP

What's red, blue and ruffled all over? This stunning V-neck gown with some major sleeves!

10. Beauty in blue

Matt Sayles / AP

The actress combined two of our favorite things — suits and dresses — into one eye-catching look.

11. A hot pink encore

THE 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS(r) - The "2018 American Music Awards," the world's largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC. (Image Group LA via Getty Images) DONNIE MCCLURKIN, LEDISI, MARY MARY, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, GLADYS KNIGHT, CECE WINANS Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ross made a lasting impression with her final look: a red off-the-shoulder Cushnie jumpsuit.