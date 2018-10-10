Get Stuff We Love

American Music Awards 2018: See the best red carpet looks from the AMAs

So many sparkles!
by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
See the best red carpet looks from the 2018 AMAs.
Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift on the red carpetAP, Reuters

Stars shimmered on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards!

Glitter, sequins and metallics were everywhere on the red carpet as musicians, actors and stars of all kinds celebrated one of music’s biggest nights.

Black and gold was a particularly popular color combination, and bold florals also took center stage as A-listers including Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

Carrie Underwood shows off baby bump at American Music Awards

Oct.10.201801:45

Here are some of our favorite style moments from the 2018 AMAs red carpet.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift American Music Awards
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer, who won artist of the year, shimmered in a metallic minidress and matching, futuristic boots.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross AMAs
Jordan Strauss / AP

The AMAs host hit the red carpet in a blush pantsuit with black lapels by Pyer Moss. The “Black-ish” star committed to wearing looks from black designers throughout the night.

Cardi B

Cardi B American Music Awards 2018
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The rapper made a fabulously floral statement at her first AMAs red carpet, turning heads in a Dolce & Gabbana ballgown and coordinating headpiece.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez American Music Awards Red Carpet
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

All hail the queen of the red carpet! J.Lo brought the drama with a hot pink, cutout gown with a matching cape.

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps 2018 American Music Awards
Steve Granitz / WireImage

The actress stepped out in a sexy, menswear-inspired look, pairing a low-cut black blazer with sparkly pants and a matching clutch.

Ciara

Ciara American Music Awards red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer looked stunning in a zippered minidress with colorful metallic touches.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum AMAs red carpet
Jordan Strauss / AP

The model embraced head-to-toe black fringe in her stunning red carpet look. She kept her hair slicked back and simple, letting her dress and edgy accessories take center stage.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood red carpet
Jordan Strauss / AP

The singer showed off her baby bump in a beautiful black gown with delicate gold detailing and draped, cold-shoulder sleeves. She looked absolutely radiant!

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello American Music Awards
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer-songwriter cut a sleek figure on the red carpet with black trousers, open-toed pumps and a glittering black bodice. She went on to win new artist of the year and her hit single “Havana” won AMA awards for video of the year and favorite pop/rock song.

Halsey

Halsey American Music Awards
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer sported a romantic, high-low floral gown and she added some edge to her look with black nail polish, ankle-wrapping sandals and a fierce pixie cut.

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight red carpet
Jordan Strauss / AP

The legendary singer hit the red carpet in a beautiful black ensemble with a beaded bodice and cape. Later in the evening, she honored the late Aretha Franklin with an emotional gospel performance of “Amazing Grace.”

Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders 2018 American Music Awards
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “How I Met Your Mother” actress looked lovely and polished in a long-sleeved minidress with a delicate floral print.

Constance Wu

Constance Wu red carpet
Jordan Strauss / AP

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star made a dazzling appearance in a multicolored, sequined dress, which she paired with strappy heels.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks American Music Awards
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

All aboard! Banks took a playful approach to the red carpet, wearing a train conductor’s hat, a billowy blouse and a fun, fringed miniskirt.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard American Music Awards
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress also embraced the metallic trend of the evening. She looked regal and elegant in a muted gold gown with a high slit.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes American Music Awards
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Canadian singer-songwriter went for a dapper look with a touch of whimsy, sporting a sleek suit and a white shirt with a botanical print.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa American Music Awards
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “New Rules” singer sported an off-the-shoulder, bridal-like gown with a mermaid silhouette.

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson 2018 American Music Awards
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer sparkled on the red carpet in a glittery, high-slit gown with a choker neckline.

Evan Ross

Evan Ross
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Star” actor, who hit the red carpet with his wife, Ashlee Simpson, stepped out in a fun, multicolored plaid suit.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens American Music Awards 2018
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress and singer was pretty in pink, wearing a satin, blush gown with a plunging neckline. She kept the look simple and elegant with minimal accessories and a sleek bob.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora
Jordan Strauss / AP

The British singer chose a figure-hugging, mermaid gown with exaggerated sleeves and a black-on-gray floral pattern.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini 2018 American Music Awards
MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

The country singer embraced sparkles and a fierce zebra print on her asymmetrical minidress, paired with a chic, shoulder-length lob.

Tina Guo

Tina Guo American Music Awards 2018
NINA PROMMER / EPA

The Grammy-nominated cellist hit the red carpet in a white ballgown, pairing the look with loose waves and a bold red lip.

Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester red carpet
Jordan Strauss / AP

The “Gossip Girl” star looked gorgeous in a black-and-white dress with silver beading at the waist.

