Stars shimmered on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards!

Glitter, sequins and metallics were everywhere on the red carpet as musicians, actors and stars of all kinds celebrated one of music’s biggest nights.

Black and gold was a particularly popular color combination, and bold florals also took center stage as A-listers including Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

Here are some of our favorite style moments from the 2018 AMAs red carpet.

Taylor Swift

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer, who won artist of the year, shimmered in a metallic minidress and matching, futuristic boots.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jordan Strauss / AP

The AMAs host hit the red carpet in a blush pantsuit with black lapels by Pyer Moss. The “Black-ish” star committed to wearing looks from black designers throughout the night.

Cardi B

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The rapper made a fabulously floral statement at her first AMAs red carpet, turning heads in a Dolce & Gabbana ballgown and coordinating headpiece.

Jennifer Lopez

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

All hail the queen of the red carpet! J.Lo brought the drama with a hot pink, cutout gown with a matching cape.

Busy Philipps

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The actress stepped out in a sexy, menswear-inspired look, pairing a low-cut black blazer with sparkly pants and a matching clutch.

Ciara

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer looked stunning in a zippered minidress with colorful metallic touches.

Heidi Klum

Jordan Strauss / AP

The model embraced head-to-toe black fringe in her stunning red carpet look. She kept her hair slicked back and simple, letting her dress and edgy accessories take center stage.

Carrie Underwood

Jordan Strauss / AP

The singer showed off her baby bump in a beautiful black gown with delicate gold detailing and draped, cold-shoulder sleeves. She looked absolutely radiant!

Camila Cabello

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer-songwriter cut a sleek figure on the red carpet with black trousers, open-toed pumps and a glittering black bodice. She went on to win new artist of the year and her hit single “Havana” won AMA awards for video of the year and favorite pop/rock song.

Halsey

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer sported a romantic, high-low floral gown and she added some edge to her look with black nail polish, ankle-wrapping sandals and a fierce pixie cut.

Gladys Knight

Jordan Strauss / AP

The legendary singer hit the red carpet in a beautiful black ensemble with a beaded bodice and cape. Later in the evening, she honored the late Aretha Franklin with an emotional gospel performance of “Amazing Grace.”

Cobie Smulders

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “How I Met Your Mother” actress looked lovely and polished in a long-sleeved minidress with a delicate floral print.

Constance Wu

Jordan Strauss / AP

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star made a dazzling appearance in a multicolored, sequined dress, which she paired with strappy heels.

Tyra Banks

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

All aboard! Banks took a playful approach to the red carpet, wearing a train conductor’s hat, a billowy blouse and a fun, fringed miniskirt.

Amber Heard

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress also embraced the metallic trend of the evening. She looked regal and elegant in a muted gold gown with a high slit.

Shawn Mendes

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Canadian singer-songwriter went for a dapper look with a touch of whimsy, sporting a sleek suit and a white shirt with a botanical print.

Dua Lipa

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “New Rules” singer sported an off-the-shoulder, bridal-like gown with a mermaid silhouette.

Ashlee Simpson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer sparkled on the red carpet in a glittery, high-slit gown with a choker neckline.

Evan Ross

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Star” actor, who hit the red carpet with his wife, Ashlee Simpson, stepped out in a fun, multicolored plaid suit.

Vanessa Hudgens

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress and singer was pretty in pink, wearing a satin, blush gown with a plunging neckline. She kept the look simple and elegant with minimal accessories and a sleek bob.

Rita Ora

Jordan Strauss / AP

The British singer chose a figure-hugging, mermaid gown with exaggerated sleeves and a black-on-gray floral pattern.

Kelsea Ballerini

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

The country singer embraced sparkles and a fierce zebra print on her asymmetrical minidress, paired with a chic, shoulder-length lob.

Tina Guo

NINA PROMMER / EPA

The Grammy-nominated cellist hit the red carpet in a white ballgown, pairing the look with loose waves and a bold red lip.

Leighton Meester

Jordan Strauss / AP

The “Gossip Girl” star looked gorgeous in a black-and-white dress with silver beading at the waist.