No catsuit? No problem.

Just one week after it was revealed that the head-turning and headline-grabbing active wear Serena Williams wore at the French Open this year would be banned next year, the tennis superstar hit proved her on-court style won't be compromised.

Behold her tennis tutu!

Serena Williams celebrates her win in the women's singles first round match against Magda Linette of Poland on Day 1 of the 2018 US Open. Getty Images

For Day 1 of the US Open, Williams faced off against Magda Linette of Poland (and won) wearing a two-toned, one-sleeved leotard teamed up with a black tulle tutu and flesh-colored fishnet tights.

Serena Williams takes her tutu for a twirl! Getty Images

It was a look almost as bold as her game.

Serena Williams competes in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Monday, August 27, 2018. AP

The ensemble was a collaboration between designer Virgil Abloh and Nike, and after Williams wore it so well, Abloh took to social media to declare he'd be "willing to design dresses for her for life."

It's easy to understand why.

Serena Williams awaits a serve from Magda Linette, of Poland, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in New York. AP

During a chat about Williams' ballet-worthy and tennis-ready outfit Wednesday morning, Megyn Kelly summed it up perfectly, saying, "There's something very empowering about seeing a woman expressing her femininity and strength at the same time."

Fans at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center clearly liked what they saw from the tennis superstar — which included both her fashion-forward garment and her fierce game.

But one fan may have cheering a little more than the rest.

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, cheers during the women's singles first round match between Serena Williams and Magda Linette and on Day 1 of the 2018 U.S. Open. Getty Images

Williams husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, could be seen pumping fist in support of his partner.

It was French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli who recently told Tennis Magazine that a new dress code for the French Open would prohibit Williams' famed catsuit in the future because "one must respect the game and the players."

While Williams responded by saying they have "a right to do what they want to do," many on and off the courts took exception to the announcement and questioned the French Federation's respect for the 36-year-old athlete, including legend Billie Jean King.

But as Nike put it in one tweet, "You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers."

Besides, as Williams demonstrated at the US Open, this superhero has plenty of other costumes in her closet.