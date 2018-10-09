Dyson's new tool is a game changer for anyone who can't curl their hair

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Gone are the days when a glamorous blowout required a hair dryer, a round brush and a curling iron.

Dyson's latest invention consolidates everything you'll need into one tool: the Airwrap styler.

The company — previously best known as a reliable maker of household appliances — burst onto the beauty scene in 2016 with its impressively light and quiet Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, which has earned mixed but generally positive reviews. (And let's be real: Critics were mostly skeptical of the $400 price tag.)

Editor's note: It's on sale right now for $250 and makes a great gift for mom).

Now, after much anticipation, Dyson has launched another tool: a multiuse styler, which can dry your hair while it curls it. Magic? Nah, just science. Engineers at Dyson started the process by looking at how people currently curl their hair.

"The old-fashioned way of doing curls is to put (hair) around an iron or use a round brush where you get all tangled up," James Dyson, the British inventor and famed founder of the company, explained to TODAY Style. "Both of those methods have a problem — one tangles the hair and the other damages the hair.

"We knew — or we thought — that we could make hair go around a barrel using air flow," Dyson added. "It's a thing called the Coanda effect. ... Because if you could, you could make curls by just getting air to follow around the cylinder. (The hair wraps up) and then you just pull it out, so there's none of the tangling."