Bo Derek's favorite anti-aging products for flawless skin at 61

You know Bo Derek from her breakthrough role in the 1979 classic “10,” thanks to that timeless and indelible beach scene. In real life, she’s also spent much of her time outdoors, and as such, is wary of the sun.

“I’m very sun-damaged. I’ve been a surfer and sailor all my life. I do go in and get everything burned off. I’m not doing surgery,” she said, after an appearance on Megyn Kelly TODAY.

So, the 61-year-old relies on a few tried-and-true skin care staples to keep her skin looking fresh; all of which are easy on the pocketbook.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 60, $30, Amazon

It's also available at Dermstore.

"This sunscreen really works for me. You’re supposed to (apply) a tablespoon on your face. But it makes a difference. I usually mix a couple of drops of foundation with it," said Derek. "I live on a farm and I’m out all the time."

Biotherm Anti-Drying Body Milk, $30, Amazon

You can also score this at Walmart.

"This just stays on. My skin is like a sponge," Derek said.

Shu Uemura Maxi:Hydrability Moisture Intensive Essence-In Cream, $65, Shu Uemura

"I’m just parched, and my skin is dessert earth. I soak it right in," said Derek.

Editor's note: Here's another great, more affordable option for dry skin.

In addition to taking care of herself, in her spare time, Derek elects to spend her time advocating for endangered animals through her long-term work with WildAid. It’s an issue very close to her heart.

“Unless we reduce the demand on the body parts of endangered species, I don’t think there are enough park rangers to protect them. If you just don’t buy it, the killing stops,” she said. “As consumers we can buy things that are sustainable and help the economy in another country.”

