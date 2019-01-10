Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Kayla Boyd

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was just announced as the new royal patron for four organizations. And she got right to work, visiting one of the charities Thursday morning, showing off her baby bump in a stylish black maternity dress in the process.

The t-shirt style dress is from cleverly-named maternity clothing brand Hatch and it's surprisingly still available! The former Meghan Markle reportedly paired the look with an Oscar de la Renta coat, Kimai earrings and a Victoria Beckham handbag. —

The Eliza Dress, $218, Hatch

Also available at Shopbop.

The dress is described as "fit to grow with you during all stages" thanks to its two-way stretch cotton viscose knit. So not only is it fashionable, but it sounds extremely comfortable! Plus, in a basic black, it can be easily styled with any shoe, jacket and accessories.

If you love the dress, but are looking for something a little more affordable, we found a few other options that are very similar.

Ultimate Maxi Tea Dress, $32, ASOS

This black dress is lightweight and stretchy. It has a round neck and short sleeves, just like the duchess's dress. The main difference is that this option is longer.

Isabel Maternity Short Sleeve Shirred T-Shirt Dress, $25, Target

This dress is a soft cotton blend that's also meant to accommodate a growing bump. It can even be worn after pregnancy!

My Bump Maternity Midi Dress, $30, Amazon

This black stretchy midi-dress is similar to the options above, but it features a fun peplum detail at the hem. It's also available in many different colors.

