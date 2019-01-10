Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The new year was already going to be a busy one for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but it just got a little busier as the newest royal was named patron to four very fitting organizations.

On Thursday morning, just moments after that announcement was made, the duchess was already out and on the job.

Patronages allow royals to put a public spotlight on charities, service groups and other establishments that benefit from their attention.

Among those the duchess now represents is Smart Works, an organization that helps women struggling from the effects of long-term unemployment find the right tools to ease their return to the workplace.

During her visit to Smart Works at St. Charles Hospital in London, she met some of the women she hopes to help.

Dressed in a camel coat by Oscar de la Renta, a black knit dress from maternity label Hatch and diamond drop earrings from Kimai, the 37-year-old was hands-on as she worked with clients in need of wardrobe assistance and other services.

Her own look for the day clearly represents her personal style well. In fact, it's so close to a coat-and-dress combo she wore on visit to Melbourne, Australia, with husband Prince Harry in October, that the ensemble could easily be mistaken for a royal repeat.

The cow print shoes by Gianvito Rossi also provided a fun bit of flare, and her Victoria Beckham black bag was reminiscent of a Queen Elizabeth classic.

While this is the first glimpse the public is getting of her association with Smart House, according to Kensington Palace, she's "held meetings and conducted private visits" with the group over the past year — as she has with her other three patronages, too.

The former actress will also represent the National Theatre, she'll act as an advocate for accessible education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities and, as an animal lover, she'll fit right in with Mayhew, a group that finds ways to reduce the number of animals in need in Britain.

She'll pay public visits to all of those groups in the coming weeks.