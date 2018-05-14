Meghan Markle's beauty favorites, according to her former makeup artist

Get Stuff We Love
With the royal wedding just around the corner, all eyes are on Meghan Markle.
While we won't know any details about her dress, hair or makeup until the early hours of May 19, we have a few early predictions from to an expert close to the bride.
"No matter the occasion, Meghan always favors a fresh, glowing complexion," Markle's former makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, told TODAY Style. "I love her confidence, and we always wanted to let her natural assets — like her perfect skin and freckles! — take center stage."
Sellers shared a few of Markle's favorite products from their long history of working together. See the list below!
Face
1. Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask, $110, Amazon
"This is great for skin prep, because you don't have to rinse it off. You can wipe it away after 10 minutes, leaving your skin supple and bright. It's a favorite when prepping for makeup application," said Sellers.
2. Tatcha Dewy Skin Mist, $57, Amazon
"This is amazing because it tones the skin and preps it for foundation while leaving it with a dewy surface. It also freshens up your makeup after a few hours of wear," said Sellers.
3. Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow Primer, $65, Amazon
"I love to mix this with foundation to give it a pearlescent, healthy glow that looks like it's coming from within," Sellers said.
4. Beauty Blender Pro Sponge, $25, Amazon
"The perfect tool to sheer out foundation and ensure Meghan's freckles were popping! I like to wet it and then ring it out before applying the foundation for a sheer and natural effect," Sellers explained.
5. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $64, Sephora
"An all-time favorite because of its luminosity, it looks and feels like skin when it goes on the face. As a makeup artist, I have a hard time getting away from this one!" she said.
6. RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, $38, Amazon
"A great cream highlight to use on the high cheekbones and nose because it's light and fresh. It's easily buildable but never feels or looks too intense or heavy," said Sellers.
Eyes
7. MAC Teddy Kohl Pencil, $30, Amazon
"Meghan has gorgeous eyes, and generally goes for a smoldering, sultry look: subdued by day, and played up for evening," Sellers said. "A favorite for finishing the eyes is to put liner in the inner water line. I love using (this pencil) for Meghan because it's not completely matte. There is a beautiful shine to it that really makes an earthy, smokey eye pop!"
8. Tom Ford Cream Eye Shadow, $46, Sephora
"I love these cream shadows because of their beautiful pigment and the fact that they go on like a cream and dry like a shadow with full intensity. They are easy to build and layer," said Sellers.
9. Iconic London Boom Mascara, $30, Iconic London
"We love to layer on the mascara! This mascara really helps to amplify her lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening," Sellers said.
Lips
10. Fresh SUGAR Tinted Lip Treatment, $28, Amazon
"With a bolder eye and flawless skin, I like to keep Meghan's lips more natural-looking to balance the look. I always have this in my kit. These are really nice for a natural hint of color while moisturizing the lips. I love to use these in more nude/pink tones when working with Meghan because of their simplicity. I also love that they have SPF in them!" she said.
On the big day
While Sellers is not doing Markle's makeup for the royal wedding, she does have a few predictions based on their experiences together.
"I expect Meghan will go for classic, timeless makeup on the big day. Fresh, dewy skin to show off her freckles and an elegant daytime smokey eye, offset with a sheer, pink lip. She may wear her hair up in a loose, low bun with a few tendrils framing her face," Sellers said.
We can't wait to find out!