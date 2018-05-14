Meghan Markle's beauty favorites, according to her former makeup artist

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

With the royal wedding just around the corner, all eyes are on Meghan Markle.

While we won't know any details about her dress, hair or makeup until the early hours of May 19, we have a few early predictions from to an expert close to the bride.

"No matter the occasion, Meghan always favors a fresh, glowing complexion," Markle's former makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, told TODAY Style. "I love her confidence, and we always wanted to let her natural assets — like her perfect skin and freckles! — take center stage."

Sellers shared a few of Markle's favorite products from their long history of working together. See the list below!

Face

1. Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask, $110, Amazon

"This is great for skin prep, because you don't have to rinse it off. You can wipe it away after 10 minutes, leaving your skin supple and bright. It's a favorite when prepping for makeup application," said Sellers.

2. Tatcha Dewy Skin Mist, $57, Amazon

"This is amazing because it tones the skin and preps it for foundation while leaving it with a dewy surface. It also freshens up your makeup after a few hours of wear," said Sellers.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow Primer, $65, Amazon

"I love to mix this with foundation to give it a pearlescent, healthy glow that looks like it's coming from within," Sellers said.

4. Beauty Blender Pro Sponge, $25, Amazon

"The perfect tool to sheer out foundation and ensure Meghan's freckles were popping! I like to wet it and then ring it out before applying the foundation for a sheer and natural effect," Sellers explained.