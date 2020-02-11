What a stylish family affair!

The duchess looked chic in the navy ensemble. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, just made a rare joint appearance with her father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal family members made a rare joint appearance. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton looked chic in a navy military-inspired jacket and matching pleated skirt from one of her go-to labels, Alexander McQueen.

The coat included a stylistic nod to double-breasted military jackets. Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

She paired the look with high-heeled boots and carried black gloves and an Alexander McQueen clutch.

She carried a color-coordinated clutch with a silver clasp. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The duchess wore her hair in her signature half-up, half-down style, and completed the look with silver drop earrings that echoed the buttons on her structured blazer.

Her navy jacket had a high neck that hopefully kept her warm on the chilly day. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Camilla wrapped up in a forest-green coat and a cozy hat to stay warm on what looked like a rainy, chilly day.

The duke and duchess coordinated in navy ensembles. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William also joined as they visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough, England. They met with staff and patients and learned how the organization helps rehabilitate servicemen and servicewomen from the British armed forces.

Kate's look was perfect considering the purpose of their visit, and it's not the first time she has subtly honored members of the armed forces with her style choices.

She wore a navy double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana coat for Remembrance Sunday in 2017. The annual event honors servicemen and servicewomen killed in conflicts since World War I.

She wore a military-inspired navy ensemble for Remembrance Sunday in 2017. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She wore another navy coat, this time with a subtle rope pattern down the front that echoed a military uniform, for the Remembrance Sunday service last year.

Her jacket at Remembrance Sunday in 2019 also had a subdued military-inspired style. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

And for last year's Commonwealth Day service, the duchess sported a bright-red Catherine Walker jacket with military-inspired double buttons.

The duchess wore a double-breasted military coat last year at the annual Commonwealth Day service. Getty Images

The duchess' style choices are always so perfect for the occasion, and her latest look is no exception!