What a stylish family affair!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, just made a rare joint appearance with her father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The former Kate Middleton looked chic in a navy military-inspired jacket and matching pleated skirt from one of her go-to labels, Alexander McQueen.
She paired the look with high-heeled boots and carried black gloves and an Alexander McQueen clutch.
The duchess wore her hair in her signature half-up, half-down style, and completed the look with silver drop earrings that echoed the buttons on her structured blazer.
Meanwhile, Camilla wrapped up in a forest-green coat and a cozy hat to stay warm on what looked like a rainy, chilly day.
Prince William also joined as they visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough, England. They met with staff and patients and learned how the organization helps rehabilitate servicemen and servicewomen from the British armed forces.
Kate's look was perfect considering the purpose of their visit, and it's not the first time she has subtly honored members of the armed forces with her style choices.
She wore a navy double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana coat for Remembrance Sunday in 2017. The annual event honors servicemen and servicewomen killed in conflicts since World War I.
She wore another navy coat, this time with a subtle rope pattern down the front that echoed a military uniform, for the Remembrance Sunday service last year.
And for last year's Commonwealth Day service, the duchess sported a bright-red Catherine Walker jacket with military-inspired double buttons.
The duchess' style choices are always so perfect for the occasion, and her latest look is no exception!