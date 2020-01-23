Kate Middleton's necklace is a sweet tribute to her 3 kids

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore the perfect accessory as she continued the rollout of her new “5 Questions on the Under 5s” initiative.

It’s a necklace that celebrates the three under 7 she has back home!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated her three children while launching her new “5 Questions on the Under 5s” initiative. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The duchess made a stop in Cardiff, Wales, at the Ely & Careau Children’s Centre Wednesday, as part of her continued work to put a spotlight on the all-important early years of a child’s life. All the while, the gold jewelry she sported around her neck paid tribute to the children she shares with husband Prince William.

The letters “GCL” were engraved on the simple-but-stunning piece — in honor of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — and alongside the initials, the pendant featured three tiny stars.

If you look closely, you can see the G, C and L on the pendant necklace. Samir Hussein / WireImage

And royal baby watchers, take note: The former Kate Middleton didn’t leave room for another letter to be added to the personalized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from designer Daniella Draper, which retails for £1,070 pounds (around $1,400 U.S.) online.

Just last year, the duchess told another admirer that the sight of a baby can still make her feel “very broody.” Perhaps a new necklace be in order someday?

If you're looking for a more affordable way to re-create the duchess's personalized necklace, Etsy customers have been loving this option that offers plenty of different fonts and colors to choose from.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a $13 pleated leopard-print skirt from Zara and a black turtleneck to complete the look Wednesday.

The former Kate Middleton walks out of 'Cath's Cottage' during her visit to the Ely & Caerau Children's Centre. Geoff Caddick / Getty Images

But, of course, she’s not the only stylish royal to team up a fashionable look with a sweet mom-themed necklace. Her sister-in-law, the former Meghan Markle, has done that, too — more than once.

The former Meghan Markle is seen on February 20, 2019 in New York City. GC Images

Back in February 2019, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a Jennifer Meyer necklace that read “mummy” while in New York City for her baby shower.

The Jennifer Meyer design goes for $850, though Etsy customers have been leaving rave reviews for this $18 option.

In July, two months after she and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie to the world, Meghan wore a gold “A” pendant when she attended Wimbledon to see friend Serena Williams play.

Meghan attended Day 4 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2019 in London, England. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

She went with a design by Verse Fine Jewelry, though this $18 design from Etsy has been a major hit with over 3,000 rave reviews.

Here’s hoping these golden nods to motherhood are trend that continues among senior — and no longer senior — royals alike!