Kate Middleton's dazzling $10 earrings are finally back in stock

The Duchess of Cambridge has a huge royal wardrobe filled with elegant designer gowns and tons of high-end jewels, but even a duchess can appreciate an affordably-priced accessory from time to time.
It's always a nice surprise to catch Kate in a chic Zara dress or a pair of sneakers you can get on Amazon — but perhaps nothing in her closet has been as shockingly inexpensive as a pair of $10 Zeen Dazzling Ceramic Drop earrings.
The duchess was first spotted wearing the elegant drop earrings in Oct. 2019 while visiting the Aga Ghan Centre in London, and then while visiting Pakistan a few days later.
Unsurprisingly, the design sold out almost immediately — but the popular Pakistani brand brought them back at the same low price.
Zeen Dazzling Ceramic Drops
Kate also recently brought the pair of green and gold-tone earrings back to accessorize her sleek outfit during a recent visit to Bradford, England, on Jan. 15.
The duchess continues to prove that you don't have to have a royal budget to re-create her royal style. And we have a feeling her go-to earrings are bound to sell out fast!
Luckily, Zeen has other beautiful earrings to choose from — shop the stunning designs below.
Zeen Beaded Dangle Earrings
If you're looking for something slightly different, these circular beaded earrings are just as stunning and have a gorgeous pop of color.
Zeen Pearl Tassel Earrings
This tasseled design is also perfect for anyone looking to add a bit of glamor to their look.
Zeen Aqua Crystal Drop Earrings
This aqua beaded drop pair is also sure to turn a few heads, and look so much more expensive than they actually are!
