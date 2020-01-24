Kate Middleton's dazzling $10 earrings are finally back in stock

Kate also recently brought the pair of green and gold-tone earrings back to accessorize her sleek outfit during a recent visit to Bradford, England, on Jan. 15.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

The duchess continues to prove that you don't have to have a royal budget to re-create her royal style. And we have a feeling her go-to earrings are bound to sell out fast!

Luckily, Zeen has other beautiful earrings to choose from — shop the stunning designs below.

If you're looking for something slightly different, these circular beaded earrings are just as stunning and have a gorgeous pop of color.

This tasseled design is also perfect for anyone looking to add a bit of glamor to their look.

This aqua beaded drop pair is also sure to turn a few heads, and look so much more expensive than they actually are!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!