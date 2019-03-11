Get Stuff We Love
It was a royal family affair!
Several members of the British royal family — including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — gathered at London’s Westminster Abbey to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service.
The former Meghan Markle stepped out in a chain-printed dress from Victoria Beckham, paired with a white coat.
She accessorized with muted, teal pumps and a matching Victoria Beckham handbag.
She also wore a retro, pillbox hat for the service, which is the largest annual interfaith gathering in the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the former Kate Middleton sported a red coat with military-inspired double buttons as she and Prince William stepped into Westminster Abbey.
She paired the coat with a gray clutch and pumps.
The striking coat was a royal repeat; she previously wore the jacket in 2014 during a visit to New Zealand.
This time, she wore a more sculptural red hat and pulled her hair into a low bun.
Queen Elizabeth also made a lovely appearance in a cheerful, violet ensemble.
Earlier in the day, the Duchess of Sussex wore a forest green Erdem dress and coat, embellished with black sequins.
The duchess also attended last year’s Commonwealth Day service with her then-fiancé Prince Harry, marking her first official occasion alongside the queen.
Last year, she also wore a crisp, white coat — one of her favorites, in fact — while the Duchess of Cambridge sported a navy blue dress.
The duchesses have done something of a switch since the previous Commonwealth Day service. Last year, the former Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince Louis, while this year, the former Meghan Markle is the one cradling a baby bump.
With the royal baby due as early as next month, the Duchess of Sussex seems to be keeping as busy as ever with with her official royal duties!