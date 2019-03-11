Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 11, 2019, 6:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

It was a royal family affair!

Several members of the British royal family — including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — gathered at London’s Westminster Abbey to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service.

The former Meghan Markle stepped out in a chain-printed dress from Victoria Beckham, paired with a white coat.

The duchess looked radiant as always! Getty Images

She accessorized with muted, teal pumps and a matching Victoria Beckham handbag.

She also wore a retro, pillbox hat for the service, which is the largest annual interfaith gathering in the United Kingdom.

She wore a sleek, low bun paired with a pillbox hat for the formal occasion. Getty Images

Meanwhile, the former Kate Middleton sported a red coat with military-inspired double buttons as she and Prince William stepped into Westminster Abbey.

She paired the coat with a gray clutch and pumps.

Everything about this is amazing! Samir Hussein/WireImage

The striking coat was a royal repeat; she previously wore the jacket in 2014 during a visit to New Zealand.

The duchess cradled Prince George as she wore the coat during her visit to Wellington, New Zealand, in 2014. WireImage

This time, she wore a more sculptural red hat and pulled her hair into a low bun.

She wore her hair in her signature chignon. Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth also made a lovely appearance in a cheerful, violet ensemble.

She's also the queen of color-coordinated coats and hats! Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the Duchess of Sussex wore a forest green Erdem dress and coat, embellished with black sequins.

The duchess wore the green ensemble during a Commonwealth Day youth event in London. Getty Images

The duchess also attended last year’s Commonwealth Day service with her then-fiancé Prince Harry, marking her first official occasion alongside the queen.

Last year, she also wore a crisp, white coat — one of her favorites, in fact — while the Duchess of Cambridge sported a navy blue dress.

Last year, the former Meghan Markle accessorized with a chic, white beret. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The duchesses have done something of a switch since the previous Commonwealth Day service. Last year, the former Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince Louis, while this year, the former Meghan Markle is the one cradling a baby bump.

With the royal baby due as early as next month, the Duchess of Sussex seems to be keeping as busy as ever with with her official royal duties!