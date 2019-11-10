The British royal family has attended the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial in London, where they honored the service and sacrifice of members of the armed forces.

Queen Elizabeth and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at the Cenotaph. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth watched the somber ceremony from a balcony, alongside Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watched the ceremony from a separate balcony, where she was joined by Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Despite talk of a rift among the royals, the decision appeared to not be personal. The balconies surrounding the Cenotaph, a war memorial that means "empty tomb," can only fit about three people, so the higher-ranking royals got to watch the service with the queen on one balcony, while Meghan was assigned to another.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was among the royal family members in attendance. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

At 11 a.m. local time, the royals, who were joined by veterans and politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Prime Ministers Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major, observed a two-minute moment of silence to pay tribute to those who died in conflict.

Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of Queen Elizabeth and then a second on his own. He was followed by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who each laid their own wreaths at the ceremony.

Prince William and Prince Harry stand side by side at the memorial. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

On Saturday, the royals stepped out for the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall. The event marked the first time in months that Harry and Meghan were seen in public with William and Kate, and it follows Harry's recent comments on a rumored feud between William and him.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge "reunited" with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex at the Festival of Remembrance. Chris Jackson / Reuters

Harry addressed the speculation in an ITV documentary that followed him, Meghan and baby Archie on a royal visit to Africa.

Harry and Meghan at the Festival of Remembrance. Chris Jackson / AFP - Getty Images

"Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it's under, stuff happens, but we're brothers,'' he said. "We'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him and as I know he'll always be there for me."