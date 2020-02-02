Kate Middleton recycles an old look for the BAFTA awards

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a glamorous night at the BAFTA awards on Sunday re-wearing a gold and white Alexander McQueen dress that she previously wore during a trip to Malaysia in 2012.

The former Kate Middleton has been known to shop her own closet and recycle favorite looks, however this year, BAFTA organizers asked attendees to re-wear an old outfit to help champion sustainable fashion.

Kate looked stunning in her Alexander McQueen gown. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Kate looked stunning in her McQueen gown, which she accessorized with a drop necklace to highlight its wide neckline. She wore her hair in a classic updo and completed her red carpet look with diamond earrings.

A warm welcome to Their Royal Highnesses The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge, who have arrived on the red carpet for the #EEBAFTAs @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/BEPSB4i4Pm — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 2, 2020

"Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before," a BAFTA spokesperson told Harpers Bazaar. "The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible."

Kate's dress includes intricate gold embroidery. Toby Melville / Reuters

The duchess was joined on the red carpet by Prince William, who has been president of the BAFTAs since 2010. The Duke of Cambridge wore a traditional black tuxedo.

The BAFTAs are Britain's biggest awards show honoring the movie industry and are traditionally held a week or so before the Academy Awards. Plenty of Hollywood A-listers came out to walk the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall, including Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron and Rebel Wilson.