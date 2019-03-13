Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 13, 2019, 2:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Does this dress look familiar?

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, just wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown to a gala at London’s National Portrait Gallery, and fans of her style recognized it as a royal repeat.

The duchess loves a royal style repeat! Samir Hussein / WireImage

The former Kate Middleton wore the same dress to the BAFTA Awards in 2017. Or at least, it was almost the same.

She traded the off-the-shoulder cut — perfect for a more daring red carpet look — for more conservative capped sleeves.

The embroidered floral pattern on the bodice was also slightly different in the reworked look, reflecting the alterations that had been made.

She looked stunning in the patterned gown as she toured the gallery and met with members of the gallery’s Youth Forum.

The capped sleeves made the dress work for the more conservative National Portrait Gallery gala. John Sibley / WPA Pool via Getty Images

The duchess carried a black Prada clutch with a jeweled clasp.

She kept her accessories simple. Karwai Tang / WireImage

She completed the look with Jimmy Choo platform pumps and her signature, loose waves.

The wind only made her hair look more amazing. Mark R. Milan / GC Images

It’s been a week of royal style repeats for the duchess. On Monday, she recycled a bold, red jacket she also sported back in 2014 during a visit to New Zealand.

And the next day, she rocked a pair of high-waisted trousers that she previously wore in December during a trip to Cyprus.

With such stunning pieces in her collection, it’s no wonder the duchess wants to wear them more than once!