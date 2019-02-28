Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 28, 2019, 9:36 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sure has a way with kids!

On day two of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's surprise visit to Northern Ireland, the former Kate Middleton visited with schoolchildren and ended up braiding one young girl's hair.

The 37-year-old royal joined students from Malvern Primary School in Ballymena Thursday as they participated in a stage makeup demonstration taught by Cinemagic, an organization that uses film, television and digital technologies to help and inspire young people.

Kensington Palace shared a sweet video of the duchess, dressed in a stunning, royal-blue sheath dress, braiding the hair of one student wearing heavy makeup and a costume mask.

As the mom-of-three shows off her skills, she's seen chatting with two younger girls who help her with the task.

The Duchess of Cambridge poses for pictures during a walkabout in Ballymena. Getty Images

The duchess's trip to Northern Ireland may be a short one, but she's cramming in a lot of activities — and plenty of chic looks.

Earlier on Thursday, she wore a blue Mulberry cape coat as she greeted fans during a walkabout in the city. On the previous night she turned heads in a shimmery green Missoni dress at a gala party at Belfast's Empire Music Hall.

The duchess pulls a pint of beer at the party as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, looks on. POOL / Reuters

At the party, the duchess hopped behind the bar to show off another little-known skill of hers: pouring the perfect pint of beer! How's that for versatility?

Braiding, beer pouring and effortless style galore! No wonder we all think Kate is great!