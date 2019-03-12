Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 12, 2019, 4:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, always has great style, but let’s face it: many of her royal looks — from her elaborate fascinator hats to the princess-worthy gowns she wears to state dinners — aren’t exactly practical for us commoners to copy in our daily lives.

But her latest outfit is an exception! The former Kate Middleton wore a sleek look that non-royals could certainly channel for a chic day at the office.

The duchess doesn't often wear trousers during official royal outings. Arthur Edwards / Getty Images

The duchess wore wide-legged trousers and a lavender blouse as she visited the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London.

She accessorized her trousers with a black belt and completed the look with black pumps, a croc-printed handbag and her signature blowout.

We love everything about this look! Neil Mockford / GC Images

She paired her thick, menswear-inspired belt with a feminine bow blouse from Gucci, one that looked very similar to the Gucci pussy-bow blouse famously worn by first lady Melania Trump in 2016.

In a fun twist, the duchess wore the blouse backward. (The silk crepe-covered buttons are actually supposed to be on the back, according to photos on a retailer's website, but she wore them facing front.)

The blouse retails for about $1,036. Net-A-Porter.com

She almost always wears dresses or skirts during official royal outings, so trousers are definitely a different look for the duchess.

That said, fans of her style might recognize the flowing pants. They appear to be the same Jigsaw trousers (and possibly even the same belt?) that she wore in December during a visit to Cyprus.

Is this a royal repeat? Samir Hussein / WireImage

The duchess looked every part the elegant, working royal as she greeted children, parents and carers, and learned about the center’s child-development initiatives.

Trousers are definitely a more practical choice for sitting and playing with kids! Arthur Edwards / AP

Thanks to the duchess for her always serving up some serious style inspiration!