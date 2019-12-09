Kanye West covered his body in silver paint for opera performance

Did Kanye West just find his new signature color?

Over the weekend, the rapper was decked out in a striking silver ensemble that had fashionistas everywhere scratching their heads. The 42-year-old arrived at Miami Marine Stadium on Sunday afternoon in an oversized silver robe with matching socks and sandals, and even rocked silver paint on his face and hands.

This look certainly turned heads. MEGA

The occasion? West was in town to perform his latest religious-themed opera, "Mary." Directed by Nicole Beecroft, the performance was West's second foray into the world of opera in recent weeks, and he tapped his Sunday Service choir to join him in the festivities. Much like West, other performers were also outfitted in monochromatic silver ensembles.

Even his socks and sandals were silver. MEGA

Just days ago, the rapper gave fans a sneak peek at the religious production on Twitter, sharing the following bible verse from Luke 1:30-31: "And the angel said unto her, fear not, Mary: For thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus.'

Last month, West rocked yet another monochromatic look — a blue robe and matching pants — for his "Nebuchadnezzar" opera about ancient Babylon's king.

A Kanye West Opera, Nebuchadnezzar has begun.



Starring Sheck Wes as Nebuchadnezzar.



WATCH: https://t.co/ShGBRr0Ybf pic.twitter.com/USZmVOysvW — TIDAL (@TIDAL) November 25, 2019

The hit rapper has been open about his spiritual journey as a born-again Christian and, over the last year, West started hosting pop-up church services called Sunday Service. He even recently brought the event to Harris County Jail in Houston.

In October, the rapper also released a Christian hip-hop album called "Jesus is King" and recently stopped by megachurch pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston.