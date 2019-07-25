Sign up for our newsletter

Gwen Stefani couldn’t pray for a better version of one of her most popular songs.

The singer took to Instagram to post a clip of an altered version of her classic No Doubt song, “Don’t Speak,” that was played at Kanye West’s Sunday services.

"My goodness my heart is so full hearing this incredible version of Don’t Speak/ Lord Speaks- I’m in shock hearing this song turned into a worship song at Kanye’s Sunday Service - I literally started crying thank u @KimKardashian Please send me whole version Kanye,” she wrote.

The clip features a group of unidentified singers singing a version of "Don't Speak" with some of the lyrics changed to give the track a more pious feel.

“God loves you more than you can ever know,” the people sang.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have a mutual appreciation for Gwen Stefani. Evan Agostini / AP

“The Lord speak, we know your words bring healing, the pain was real we’re feeling. Please help us ‘cause it hurts. The Lord speak to every situation, he knows just what we’re facin’," they continued.

West holds a Sunday service each week in Southern California, according to NPR.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a shock that “Don’t Speak” was reworked. Earlier this month, Stefani chimed in when West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, posted a picture of her son, Psalm, on Instagram.

“Lucky,” Stefani wrote.