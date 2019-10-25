A "big fight" is brewing at Kim Kardashian West's house — and it all started when her 6-year-old daughter, North, wanted to wear makeup.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star told E! News that North and her dad, rapper Kanye West, disagreed on the subject.

"North is trying to get in on the makeup but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager," Kardashian West shared. "It's a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it is what's best."

Though Kardashian West has her own cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, that she recently brought to Ulta Beauty stores, she ended up siding with her hubby on the issue.

"I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn't really want her to wear makeup at a young age," said the reality star, who was mommy-shamed last month for allowing North to wear hoop earrings.

Makeup skirmishes aside, Kardashian West said she loves being a mom to North and her younger siblings: sister Chicago, 1, and brothers Saint, 3, and Psalm, 5 months.

"Being a mom of four is definitely really hectic but it feels so complete. I'm obsessed with my kids," she shared.

"I'm definitely done though and feel four is my limit," she added, echoing a sentiment she shared in August. "I believe that everyone needs so much attention and I need to be available to give it to everyone."