Kim Kardashian West is a woman who plans for the future. And in a new interview for Vogue Arabia conducted by her husband, Kanye West, she spells out quite a few of those long-term hopes and dreams — including where she plans to live in 10 years.

"In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years," she said. "I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer."

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the 2019 Met Gala Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Currently, Kim is on a four-year apprenticeship program with established lawyers, an approach to becoming an attorney that will allow her to take the bar without ever attending law school. She noted in April that she's hoping to take the bar in California in 2022.

She told Kanye it's not easy trying to get to that level.

"There is a misconception that I don't actually have to study and that I've bought my way into getting a law degree — that's absolutely not true," she said. "I have to put in just as much work as everybody else, the same number of hours that are required by law, and I have to write essays, take tests, and actually pass them. There are no shortcuts; there is no easy way out."

But the Kim-Kanye chat wasn't just about her new career aspirations. When Kanye asked her about how seeing her name in the press affects her, she said she had two reactions.

"When it's about my family, I get really protective," she said. "Most of the time when things are so baseless or absurd, I have a good laugh. But as far as dealing with it on a daily level for me, I'm pretty content. If it's about you, or the kids, or my sisters, I can get worked up when I read things that are false or negative. But when it’s about me, I’ve learned how to block out the noise for the most part."

And even as she concentrates on the future and her studies, Kim also said she's thinking of how she'd like their children — North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 3 months — to remember their parents.

"I think about this all the time," she said. "I often reflect on the most amazing childhood I had and I want them to always be able to look back and say, 'I had the most awesome life. My parents gave me all of the tools to be great and happy in life. They were fun, good, awesome parents and they were always there.'"

When Kanye asked Kim to list the traits she sees in their kids, she replied, "North is your twin, she is so creative, expressive, and has so much of your personality. Saint, I think, has more of my personality."

She added, "Chi, it’s still too early to say. She has a temper that we don’t have but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it’s too early to tell. Hopefully they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves."