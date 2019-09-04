Jennifer Aniston looked stunning on the October cover of InStyle, and fans noticed something surprising about her look: freckles!

The "Friends" star shared a rare glimpse of what appeared to be natural freckles dusted across her nose and cheeks on the October cover of InStyle. (Or, maybe the spots are just temporary?)

Hello, freckles! Aniston showed off a new look in the October issue of InStyle, on sale Sept. 20. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MICHAEL THOMPSON / InStyle

Either way, she looks radiant on the cover with her natural, sun-kissed face and beach-y waves, topped with a floppy denim hat that brings out her blue eyes.

It’s one of a series of covers for InStyle’s upcoming beauty issue, in which Aniston rocks a mix of casual and glam looks.

Aniston channeled Catherine Deneuve on the cover of InStyle's beauty issue, on sale Sept. 20. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MICHAEL THOMPSON / InStyle

Aniston talked to the magazine about her role in “The Morning Show,” her upcoming drama that she executive produced with co-star Reese Witherspoon.

The actress also opened up about how it felt to turn 50 earlier this year.

“Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number,’” she said. “I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”

“Power feels sexy to me today," Aniston said in the October issue of InStyle, on sale Sept. 20. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MICHAEL THOMPSON / InStyle

Aniston also revealed that she doesn’t have any plans to stop coloring her hair.

“I’m not gonna lie — I don’t want gray hair,” she said.

Not long ago, turning 50 meant limited options for female stars, but Aniston says she is feeling more powerful and in control since her milestone birthday.

Her character in "The Morning Show" is her "most complex role to date," she told InStyle. The October issue will be on sale Sept. 20. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MICHAEL THOMPSON / InStyle

“Women were never allowed to have power,” she said. “Power feels sexy to me today, as does women’s intelligence and how capable and creative they are.”

The October issue of InStyle will hit newsstands on Sept. 20.