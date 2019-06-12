Ross and Rachel would still be there for each other. At least that’s what Jennifer Aniston is saying about the legendary “Friends” couple.

Aniston, who played Rachel during the show’s decade-long run, told TODAY’s Natalie Morales while promoting her Netflix movie "Murder Mystery" that Rachel and Ross, played by David Schwimmer, would definitely still be together today.

“Yes,” she emphatically said when asked if they remain a couple. “Absolutely.”

“Emma’s grown up,” she also said about the baby they had. “High school? Yeah, she's in high school. Let's say junior high.”

Aniston isn't alone in thinking Ross and Rachel are still going strong. Last year, "Friends" co-creator David Crane said Ross is still Rachel's lobster and they would definitely not be on a break. "Yes. Come on, they worked really hard, 10 years,” he said.

Fifteen years after "Friends" went off the air, Ross and Rachel remain one of TV's most beloved couples. Getty Images

As for Chandler and Monica? They're "still good," Crane said.

Aniston, who won an Emmy for her role on the NBC sitcom, has been talking a lot about “Friends” recently. During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week, she said she is into doing a reunion.

"Listen, I've told you this, I would do it," she said. "The girls would do it," referring to co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Aniston, 50, expressed confidence that Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry would sign on, too.

"And the boys would do it, I'm sure. ... Anything could happen," she told DeGeneres. Interestingly, Perry said in 2017 that he has no interest in a reunion. LeBlanc has also balked at the prospect.

A few days after making her comments to DeGeneres, Aniston told "Entertainment Tonight" fans shouldn't set their DVRs for a reunion just yet.

"I have no idea, though," she added quickly. "There's no plans in the immediate future."

So will a reunion or reboot ever happen? Don't hold your breath.

In March, the show's executive producer, Marta Kauffman, told Rolling Stone it's not in the cards, claiming there's no point in it.

"The show is doing just fine, people love it. (A reunion) could only disappoint," she said.

Crane echoed that sentiment. “Never happening. Never. We did it! It’s done,” he insisted.