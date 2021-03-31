Jenna Bush Hager re-wears coat from dad's 2005 inauguration in People's Beautiful Issue

Jenna Bush Hager is throwing it back to 2005!

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 39, is photographed in People magazine's Beautiful Issue donning an old but stylish coat with special significance to her. She originally wore the cream piece with sparkling embellishments by Oscar de la Renta at the second presidential inauguration of her father, former President George W. Bush, and hasn't put it on since, until recently.

Jenna Bush Hager recently re-wore the Oscar de la Renta coat she was first photographed in at her father's second presidential inauguration in 2005. Win McNamee / Getty Images

"It's been in a box somewhere in Dallas, Texas," she told the magazine. "My mom saved it, and I'm so glad she did."

Jenna also reflected on how her life has changed since 2005. She married husband Henry Hager in 2008 at age 26, and they have three kids together: daughters Mila, 7, and Poppy, 5, and son Hal, who will turn 2 in August.

"(The coat) doesn't fit the same, but that's beautiful because I've had three babies that fill me up more than a size-4 jacket ever could," she said.

Asked which of her kids would get the hand-me-down, she told People, "I don't know, they're going to have to fight over it.

"I might want to wear it again, too! It's very rock star."

Jenna and her twin sister, Barbara, pictured on the inaugural stage Jan. 20, 2005, in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Jenna recently opened up about some of her memories from attending presidential inaugurations. She also went to her father's first one in 2001 and grandfather George H.W. Bush's when she was 7 years old.

"My sister and I were little — we were in first grade — and we didn’t quite understand the significance of it," she recalled in Maria Shriver's newsletter, The Sunday Paper. "We just saw somebody that we loved being sworn into office. We loved balloons and the parade. And we’re from Texas so even just to be in Washington when it was cold and beautiful and wintery — it was almost like living a dream.”

