Watch Mila interrupt mom Jenna live on the show after fight with sister

It’s hard to work and parent at the same time. Just ask Jenna Bush Hager.

Jenna’s daughter Mila, 7, crashed TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday after she had a fight with her little sister, Poppy, 4, over some dolls.

Dressed as a mermaid, Jenna’s oldest child sat on her mom’s lap while Jenna explained she was in the middle of an argument with Poppy.

Jenna and Mila had some unexpected time together on the show. TODAY

“She doesn’t want to go clean up her Barbies,” Jenna said. “They’re in a little bit of a sisterly, remember sisters first?” Jenna, of course, penned the book "Sisters First" with her own sister, Barbara.

“She’s making me do everything. I don’t want to do it,” Mila fumed.

“All right, she doesn’t want to clean up her Barbies. But can I help you later, maybe when I’m off this show?” Jenna said, trying to plow ahead with the show.

A distraught Mila was afraid Poppy would throw out her dolls, but Jenna assured her that won’t happen.

“Please help. Send help,” Jenna joked.

Mila then joined her mom and Hoda Kotb for Guess the Veggie, a not-so-garden-variety game they played in honor of National Eat Your Vegetables Day.

Water chestnuts didn’t look too appetizing to her — she made a face when she found out that’s what they were after she guessed potatoes. Mila also guessed radishes when the vegetables were actually turnips.

“That was a good guess,” Hoda said.

Jenna then asked Mila if she could get her sister.

“No, I’m mad at her,” Mila said before sticking around on her mom’s lap for the remainder of the segment.

Jenna elected to just keep her on her lap.

“I think she should just hang out. It’s perfect,” Hoda said.

Mila, of course, is no stranger to interrupting her mom. Last month, she crashed her mother's interview with "Valentine" author Elizabeth Wetmore during Jenna's live "Read With Jenna" Instagram chat.

"This is Mila. This is what happens when you're working from home," Jenna said.