Jenna Bush Hager applauds mom Laura Bush's inaugural footwear — flats!

While the primary focus on Inauguration Day was on the new president and vice president taking their oaths of office, it also put a spotlight on the fashion choices of some of Washington’s most famous faces.

From a parade of purple dresses to first lady Jill Biden’s old-school wrist corsage to Bernie Sander’s meme-worthy mittens, the sartorial selections left a lasting impression — and that includes one of our favorite footwear picks of the day, worn by former first lady Laura Bush.

Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush arrive at the inauguration of President Joe Biden at the Capitol. Pool / Getty Images

When TODAY took a look back at some of the most memorable styles featured at Wednesday’s ceremony, our own Jenna Bush Hager couldn’t help but rave about the shoes her mother paired up with a blue and grey ensemble.

“I respect my mother in this way — she was wearing flats!” the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna host said. “Y’all, there are a lot of stairs in that Capitol, and they’re stone. So (if) you’re wearing high heels all day long, your feet really are barking.”

And she wasn’t joking about the number of stairs. Although her mom likely skipped the full walk from the basement to the top of the U.S. Capitol dome, anyone who takes that path has 365 steps to go. But just the stone steps leading into the building and the ones leading out to the West Front balcony for the swearing in were enough to leave anyone worn out.

“The other ladies were wishing they’d done the same after a long day,” anchor Savannah Guthrie guessed, adding that Bush “looked beautiful” in her flats.

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton stand together with their respective spouses at the inauguration of Biden. Tom Brenner / Reuters

And it was clear that Bush wasn’t the only one to recognize the value of comfortable shoes on Inauguration Day.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose with their family in front of the statue of Abraham Lincoln on inauguration night. JOSHUA ROBERTS / AFP via Getty Images

After the daytime ceremony, President Joe Biden and his family gathered for the evening festivities on the National Mall. While they all looked picture-perfect for the occasion as they stood before the Lincoln Memorial, a closer look at his granddaughter Maisy Biden (third from the left in the photo above), shows that she coordinated her outfit with a pair of Air Jordans — which she also did earlier in the day — thereby taking the prize for the ultimate Inauguration Day comfy shoe.